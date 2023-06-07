USAFactsUSAFacts
Arkansas coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Arkansas faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Arkansas, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Arkansas
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases977,6620
Deaths13,0620

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Arkansas, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Arkansas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Arkansas

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Arkansas County007,01395
Ashley County006,25583
Baxter County0010,739284
Benton County0077,4931,006
Boone County0011,304204
Bradley County003,59757
Calhoun County001,19715
Carroll County007,293123
Chicot County003,12565
Clark County006,42692
Clay County005,154102
Cleburne County008,065148
Cleveland County002,68442
Columbia County006,797106
Conway County006,61884
Craighead County0047,435388
Crawford County0018,667295
Crittenden County0016,717246
Cross County005,761106
Dallas County002,07041
Desha County003,65945
Drew County005,64584
Faulkner County0043,060360
Franklin County004,49483
Fulton County003,11299
Garland County0027,112583
Grant County005,25866
Greene County0019,820201
Hempstead County005,64583
Hot Spring County0013,067162
Howard County004,66064
Independence County0012,812231
Izard County004,73078
Jackson County007,29176
Jefferson County0022,384316
Johnson County008,209104
Lafayette County001,51030
Lawrence County006,53590
Lee County003,34668
Lincoln County005,50470
Little River County003,890109
Logan County006,07591
Lonoke County0024,045270
Madison County004,86669
Marion County004,10695
Miller County0011,636210
Mississippi County0016,442236
Monroe County002,31140
Montgomery County001,77567
Nevada County002,77747
Newton County002,05554
Ouachita County006,779127
Perry County003,02043
Phillips County005,890106
Pike County002,96549
Poinsett County0010,128140
Polk County004,654161
Pope County0020,974230
Prairie County002,41846
Pulaski County00128,1641,325
Randolph County006,466107
Saline County0037,232396
Scott County002,86349
Searcy County002,57553
Sebastian County0039,367589
Sevier County007,12584
Sharp County005,718123
St. Francis County008,569112
Stone County003,71180
Union County0011,312207
Van Buren County004,34867
Washington County0081,088712
White County0027,147342
Woodruff County002,27633
Yell County007,599118

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

