Indiana coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Indiana faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Indiana, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
Indiana
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases2,033,8790
Deaths25,9590

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Indiana, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Indiana. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Indiana

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County007,602112
Allen County00103,7121,173
Bartholomew County0021,330249
Benton County002,47521
Blackford County003,12269
Boone County0015,189181
Brown County002,58662
Carroll County004,22267
Cass County0011,654163
Clark County0031,060395
Clay County006,82687
Clinton County009,188124
Crawford County002,54838
Daviess County007,469151
DeKalb County0011,342149
Dearborn County0013,431139
Decatur County007,061145
Delaware County0024,805440
Dubois County0012,857165
Elkhart County0054,150728
Fayette County006,871146
Floyd County0018,913297
Fountain County005,404101
Franklin County004,40065
Fulton County004,914102
Gibson County0011,631145
Grant County0017,684345
Greene County007,205139
Hamilton County0081,765656
Hancock County0020,657258
Harrison County0010,806138
Hendricks County0040,758552
Henry County0012,979229
Howard County0025,399445
Huntington County0011,493155
Jackson County0012,513130
Jasper County009,015147
Jay County004,85178
Jefferson County009,349154
Jennings County006,946108
Johnson County0042,309610
Knox County0010,741153
Kosciusko County0019,737236
LaGrange County005,849102
LaPorte County0025,421365
Lake County00106,1541,813
Lawrence County0011,840258
Madison County0032,665647
Marion County00224,9572,966
Marshall County0012,328195
Martin County002,16425
Miami County009,261159
Monroe County0027,629279
Montgomery County0010,665164
Morgan County0016,468286
Newton County002,56168
Noble County0013,064156
Ohio County001,44419
Orange County005,03596
Owen County005,835118
Parke County003,60549
Perry County004,66568
Pike County003,72849
Porter County0037,589558
Posey County006,52858
Pulaski County003,07086
Putnam County009,323127
Randolph County005,935147
Ripley County008,283138
Rush County004,90658
Scott County007,864106
Shelby County0014,677181
Spencer County005,22160
St. Joseph County0070,553863
Starke County004,74696
Steuben County009,623120
Sullivan County005,27676
Switzerland County002,31020
Tippecanoe County0049,917392
Tipton County003,52887
Union County002,04621
Vanderburgh County0057,248621
Vermillion County004,06974
Vigo County0028,832410
Wabash County008,718154
Warren County002,08930
Warrick County0020,248237
Washington County005,99081
Wayne County0019,198334
Wells County006,523132
White County006,85394
Whitley County009,64983

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

