Indiana coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|2,033,879
|0
|Deaths
|25,959
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Indiana, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Indiana. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Indiana
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams County
|0
|0
|7,602
|112
|Allen County
|0
|0
|103,712
|1,173
|Bartholomew County
|0
|0
|21,330
|249
|Benton County
|0
|0
|2,475
|21
|Blackford County
|0
|0
|3,122
|69
|Boone County
|0
|0
|15,189
|181
|Brown County
|0
|0
|2,586
|62
|Carroll County
|0
|0
|4,222
|67
|Cass County
|0
|0
|11,654
|163
|Clark County
|0
|0
|31,060
|395
|Clay County
|0
|0
|6,826
|87
|Clinton County
|0
|0
|9,188
|124
|Crawford County
|0
|0
|2,548
|38
|Daviess County
|0
|0
|7,469
|151
|DeKalb County
|0
|0
|11,342
|149
|Dearborn County
|0
|0
|13,431
|139
|Decatur County
|0
|0
|7,061
|145
|Delaware County
|0
|0
|24,805
|440
|Dubois County
|0
|0
|12,857
|165
|Elkhart County
|0
|0
|54,150
|728
|Fayette County
|0
|0
|6,871
|146
|Floyd County
|0
|0
|18,913
|297
|Fountain County
|0
|0
|5,404
|101
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|4,400
|65
|Fulton County
|0
|0
|4,914
|102
|Gibson County
|0
|0
|11,631
|145
|Grant County
|0
|0
|17,684
|345
|Greene County
|0
|0
|7,205
|139
|Hamilton County
|0
|0
|81,765
|656
|Hancock County
|0
|0
|20,657
|258
|Harrison County
|0
|0
|10,806
|138
|Hendricks County
|0
|0
|40,758
|552
|Henry County
|0
|0
|12,979
|229
|Howard County
|0
|0
|25,399
|445
|Huntington County
|0
|0
|11,493
|155
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|12,513
|130
|Jasper County
|0
|0
|9,015
|147
|Jay County
|0
|0
|4,851
|78
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|9,349
|154
|Jennings County
|0
|0
|6,946
|108
|Johnson County
|0
|0
|42,309
|610
|Knox County
|0
|0
|10,741
|153
|Kosciusko County
|0
|0
|19,737
|236
|LaGrange County
|0
|0
|5,849
|102
|LaPorte County
|0
|0
|25,421
|365
|Lake County
|0
|0
|106,154
|1,813
|Lawrence County
|0
|0
|11,840
|258
|Madison County
|0
|0
|32,665
|647
|Marion County
|0
|0
|224,957
|2,966
|Marshall County
|0
|0
|12,328
|195
|Martin County
|0
|0
|2,164
|25
|Miami County
|0
|0
|9,261
|159
|Monroe County
|0
|0
|27,629
|279
|Montgomery County
|0
|0
|10,665
|164
|Morgan County
|0
|0
|16,468
|286
|Newton County
|0
|0
|2,561
|68
|Noble County
|0
|0
|13,064
|156
|Ohio County
|0
|0
|1,444
|19
|Orange County
|0
|0
|5,035
|96
|Owen County
|0
|0
|5,835
|118
|Parke County
|0
|0
|3,605
|49
|Perry County
|0
|0
|4,665
|68
|Pike County
|0
|0
|3,728
|49
|Porter County
|0
|0
|37,589
|558
|Posey County
|0
|0
|6,528
|58
|Pulaski County
|0
|0
|3,070
|86
|Putnam County
|0
|0
|9,323
|127
|Randolph County
|0
|0
|5,935
|147
|Ripley County
|0
|0
|8,283
|138
|Rush County
|0
|0
|4,906
|58
|Scott County
|0
|0
|7,864
|106
|Shelby County
|0
|0
|14,677
|181
|Spencer County
|0
|0
|5,221
|60
|St. Joseph County
|0
|0
|70,553
|863
|Starke County
|0
|0
|4,746
|96
|Steuben County
|0
|0
|9,623
|120
|Sullivan County
|0
|0
|5,276
|76
|Switzerland County
|0
|0
|2,310
|20
|Tippecanoe County
|0
|0
|49,917
|392
|Tipton County
|0
|0
|3,528
|87
|Union County
|0
|0
|2,046
|21
|Vanderburgh County
|0
|0
|57,248
|621
|Vermillion County
|0
|0
|4,069
|74
|Vigo County
|0
|0
|28,832
|410
|Wabash County
|0
|0
|8,718
|154
|Warren County
|0
|0
|2,089
|30
|Warrick County
|0
|0
|20,248
|237
|Washington County
|0
|0
|5,990
|81
|Wayne County
|0
|0
|19,198
|334
|Wells County
|0
|0
|6,523
|132
|White County
|0
|0
|6,853
|94
|Whitley County
|0
|0
|9,649
|83
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.