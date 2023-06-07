Indiana Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Indiana progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Indiana administered?

In Indiana , 4,350,210 people or 65% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 3,896,474 people or 58% of Indiana 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Indiana 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Indiana

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Indiana ?

Doses delivered and administered in Indiana as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

18,989,660 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Indiana

11,201,087 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Indiana