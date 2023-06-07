USAFactsUSAFacts
Kentucky coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Kentucky faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Kentucky, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
Kentucky
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,713,2200
Deaths18,0940

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Kentucky, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Kentucky. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Kentucky

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adair County007,803115
Allen County008,512125
Anderson County008,48979
Ballard County001,74237
Barren County0017,288239
Bath County004,64653
Bell County0011,139172
Boone County0047,219353
Bourbon County007,80774
Boyd County0022,874210
Boyle County0011,425165
Bracken County002,75229
Breathitt County005,38972
Breckinridge County006,68589
Bullitt County0029,123258
Butler County004,74658
Caldwell County005,07766
Calloway County0011,782105
Campbell County0030,133212
Carlisle County001,35624
Carroll County004,32154
Carter County0012,042122
Casey County005,38884
Christian County0020,105235
Clark County0014,49583
Clay County009,730110
Clinton County004,75958
Crittenden County002,84558
Cumberland County002,77235
Daviess County0038,783447
Edmonson County003,28857
Elliott County003,68022
Estill County005,29658
Fayette County00122,877724
Fleming County004,98174
Floyd County0016,922254
Franklin County0018,545191
Fulton County001,47635
Gallatin County002,79957
Garrard County006,01493
Grant County009,97674
Graves County0013,659205
Grayson County0010,065151
Green County004,82751
Greenup County0016,765159
Hancock County003,15330
Hardin County0043,711491
Harlan County0012,804233
Harrison County008,52491
Hart County006,888110
Henderson County0017,657185
Henry County006,38661
Hickman County001,10031
Hopkins County0019,721283
Jackson County005,21984
Jefferson County00282,7462,676
Jessamine County0019,107168
Johnson County009,070138
Kenton County0054,074472
Knott County006,06477
Knox County0014,999174
Larue County004,81780
Laurel County0026,976288
Lawrence County005,54880
Lee County003,50559
Leslie County005,21760
Letcher County009,847138
Lewis County005,74494
Lincoln County008,904151
Livingston County003,10166
Logan County0010,322140
Lyon County003,61941
Madison County0035,443310
Magoffin County005,14362
Marion County008,03892
Marshall County0010,247129
Martin County004,23054
Mason County006,310117
McCracken County0023,942311
McCreary County007,71391
McLean County003,33762
Meade County007,46469
Menifee County002,36436
Mercer County009,449118
Metcalfe County003,72077
Monroe County004,50190
Montgomery County0011,351128
Morgan County006,72036
Muhlenberg County0013,284135
Nelson County0019,224171
Nicholas County002,71735
Ohio County008,956123
Oldham County0023,641164
Owen County003,12640
Owsley County002,09434
Pendleton County004,36743
Perry County0015,989210
Pike County0025,157366
Powell County006,47351
Pulaski County0022,113328
Robertson County0087822
Rockcastle County006,65269
Rowan County009,77679
Russell County008,367100
Scott County0022,857124
Shelby County0016,888186
Simpson County007,513104
Spencer County007,07067
Taylor County0011,828145
Todd County003,55648
Trigg County005,09450
Trimble County002,75148
Union County005,45063
Warren County0055,172427
Washington County005,08571
Wayne County008,319106
Webster County004,89952
Whitley County0017,160234
Wolfe County003,56330
Woodford County009,50560

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

