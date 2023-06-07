USAFactsUSAFacts
TopicsDataReports
Government 10-KClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Utah coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Utah faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Utah, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
Utah
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases1,098,43360
Deaths5,3760

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Utah, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

1
4

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Utah. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Utah

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Beaver County007547
Box Elder County0.9016,168136
Cache County1041,923135
Carbon County005,35346
Daggett County00370
Davis County80120,994461
Duchesne County001,2179
Emery County002,52228
Garfield County0046610
Grand County002,4426
Iron County005,37432
Juab County002,89626
Kane County006475
Millard County003,27436
Morgan County003,04316
Piute County003048
Rich County003853
Salt Lake County250413,7271,867
San Juan County0.705,27753
Sanpete County008,37064
Sevier County005,44633
Summit County1016,13129
Tooele County1025,210117
Uintah County001,75718
Utah County60227,303891
Wasatch County0.4012,29539
Washington County0020,522204
Wayne County004430
Weber County0082,180495

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content