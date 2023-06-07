New Mexico coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|681,525
|0
|Deaths
|9,236
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In New Mexico, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New Mexico. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for New Mexico
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Bernalillo County
|0
|0
|200,979
|2,320
|Catron County
|0
|0
|534
|23
|Chaves County
|0
|0
|24,828
|365
|Cibola County
|0
|0
|9,680
|218
|Colfax County
|0
|0
|2,870
|73
|Curry County
|0
|0
|15,566
|236
|De Baca County
|0
|0
|769
|6
|Doña Ana County
|0
|0
|77,555
|952
|Eddy County
|0
|0
|19,409
|329
|Grant County
|0
|0
|10,045
|119
|Guadalupe County
|0
|0
|1,383
|18
|Harding County
|0
|0
|104
|4
|Hidalgo County
|0
|0
|1,353
|18
|Lea County
|0
|0
|23,156
|413
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|6,669
|77
|Los Alamos County
|0
|0
|4,600
|26
|Luna County
|0
|0
|8,114
|154
|McKinley County
|0
|0
|34,303
|667
|Mora County
|0
|0
|1,000
|22
|Otero County
|0
|0
|17,251
|232
|Quay County
|0
|0
|2,617
|70
|Rio Arriba County
|0
|0
|13,636
|170
|Roosevelt County
|0
|0
|6,286
|112
|San Juan County
|0
|0
|53,406
|871
|San Miguel County
|0
|0
|7,778
|92
|Sandoval County
|0
|0
|45,886
|522
|Santa Fe County
|0
|0
|40,925
|410
|Sierra County
|0
|0
|2,512
|89
|Socorro County
|0
|0
|4,816
|102
|Taos County
|0
|0
|7,346
|111
|Torrance County
|0
|0
|3,371
|63
|Union County
|0
|0
|963
|19
|Valencia County
|0
|0
|24,467
|333
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.