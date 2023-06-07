USAFactsUSAFacts
TopicsDataReports
Government 10-KClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

New Mexico coronavirus cases and deaths

How is New Mexico faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in New Mexico, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
New Mexico
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases681,5250
Deaths9,2360

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In New Mexico, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New Mexico. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for New Mexico

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Bernalillo County00200,9792,320
Catron County0053423
Chaves County0024,828365
Cibola County009,680218
Colfax County002,87073
Curry County0015,566236
De Baca County007696
Doña Ana County0077,555952
Eddy County0019,409329
Grant County0010,045119
Guadalupe County001,38318
Harding County001044
Hidalgo County001,35318
Lea County0023,156413
Lincoln County006,66977
Los Alamos County004,60026
Luna County008,114154
McKinley County0034,303667
Mora County001,00022
Otero County0017,251232
Quay County002,61770
Rio Arriba County0013,636170
Roosevelt County006,286112
San Juan County0053,406871
San Miguel County007,77892
Sandoval County0045,886522
Santa Fe County0040,925410
Sierra County002,51289
Socorro County004,816102
Taos County007,346111
Torrance County003,37163
Union County0096319
Valencia County0024,467333

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content