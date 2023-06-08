New Mexico Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is New Mexico progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has New Mexico administered?

Percent of people receiving vaccines in New Mexico

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in New Mexico ?

In New Mexico , 1,989,307 people or 95% of the population have received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,582,545 people or 76% of New Mexico 's population have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of the population in New Mexico received a booster or similar dose.

Doses delivered and administered in New Mexico as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

6,176,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in New Mexico

4,750,638 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Mexico