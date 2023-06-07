USAFactsUSAFacts
TopicsDataReports
Government 10-KClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

South Dakota coronavirus cases and deaths

How is South Dakota faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in South Dakota, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
South Dakota
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases282,8950
Deaths3,2310

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In South Dakota, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in South Dakota. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for South Dakota

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Aurora County0090418
Beadle County005,68965
Bennett County0095416
Bon Homme County002,62842
Brookings County009,59967
Brown County0012,316139
Brule County001,69627
Buffalo County0069619
Butte County003,28649
Campbell County003087
Charles Mix County003,81339
Clark County001,00212
Clay County003,98628
Codington County0010,815109
Corson County001,22318
Custer County002,51829
Davison County007,18689
Day County001,54743
Deuel County001,20612
Dewey County003,51346
Douglas County0085516
Edmunds County001,07817
Fall River County002,52944
Faulk County0071717
Grant County002,44953
Gregory County001,23634
Haakon County0053712
Hamlin County001,82842
Hand County0068514
Hanson County007516
Harding County002223
Hughes County005,17263
Hutchinson County002,07939
Hyde County003889
Jackson County0075722
Jerauld County0051120
Jones County001952
Kingsbury County001,59229
Lake County002,72130
Lawrence County007,90090
Lincoln County0017,672116
Lyman County001,43914
Marshall County0096315
McCook County001,52533
McPherson County0053516
Meade County008,48868
Mellette County006668
Miner County0054315
Minnehaha County0065,927573
Moody County001,70630
Oglala Lakota County005,18662
Pennington County0039,396382
Perkins County0083019
Potter County0081810
Roberts County002,89157
Sanborn County006868
Spink County001,73440
Stanley County007409
Sully County002693
Todd County003,98053
Tripp County001,73630
Turner County002,31473
Union County004,40856
Walworth County001,54328
Yankton County007,08665
Ziebach County0072712

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content