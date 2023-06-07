USAFactsUSAFacts
Illinois coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Illinois faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Illinois, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated May 29
/
Illinois
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (May 29)
Cases3,706,2630
Deaths39,3810

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Illinois, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Illinois. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Illinois

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County0026,914225
Alexander County001,52316
Bond County005,14431
Boone County0017,017124
Brown County002,78717
Bureau County0010,000130
Calhoun County001,8456
Carroll County004,91753
Cass County005,42537
Champaign County0083,083305
Christian County0012,529116
Clark County005,71554
Clay County005,76174
Clinton County0013,766118
Coles County0018,430185
Cook County00737,0827,342
Crawford County007,57948
Cumberland County003,91739
De Witt County005,06941
DeKalb County0025,481207
Douglas County007,70659
DuPage County00233,6361,805
Edgar County006,33460
Edwards County002,08129
Effingham County0012,544146
Fayette County008,446101
Ford County005,35870
Franklin County0015,028180
Fulton County0012,278136
Gallatin County001,80220
Greene County004,20448
Grundy County0015,719148
Hamilton County002,60432
Hancock County005,17451
Hardin County001,40220
Henderson County001,48219
Henry County0015,351127
Iroquois County008,600129
Jackson County0019,515136
Jasper County003,14732
Jefferson County0013,087181
Jersey County007,59976
Jo Daviess County004,98545
Johnson County005,44142
Kane County00159,5921,184
Kankakee County0035,247381
Kendall County0040,641170
Knox County0015,630234
LaSalle County0030,531449
Lake County00201,2271,499
Lawrence County006,57945
Lee County0011,02389
Livingston County0012,724142
Logan County0011,90596
Macon County0038,552363
Macoupin County0015,490146
Madison County0085,398844
Marion County0014,026220
Marshall County003,38033
Mason County004,65366
Massac County004,49371
McDonough County008,791108
McHenry County0096,049513
McLean County0062,206325
Menard County004,40725
Mercer County004,82151
Monroe County0011,084135
Montgomery County0011,819109
Morgan County0011,899134
Moultrie County004,87951
Ogle County0016,902137
Peoria County0058,353565
Perry County008,79399
Piatt County005,34423
Pike County005,99470
Pope County001,2279
Pulaski County002,00224
Putnam County001,36911
Randolph County0012,461133
Richland County006,08777
Rock Island County0040,925508
Saline County0010,058105
Sangamon County0073,374431
Schuyler County002,40617
Scott County001,49914
Shelby County007,46380
St. Clair County0066,565800
Stark County001,83639
Stephenson County0014,385178
Tazewell County0044,665502
Union County006,69967
Vermilion County0033,919313
Wabash County004,61630
Warren County004,87987
Washington County004,00036
Wayne County006,40991
White County005,23853
Whiteside County0018,859242
Will County00209,9171,660
Williamson County0027,811267
Winnebago County0097,215877
Woodford County0012,249118

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

