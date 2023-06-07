Illinois coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (May 29)
|Cases
|3,706,263
|0
|Deaths
|39,381
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Illinois, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on May 29, 2023
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Illinois. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Illinois
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams County
|0
|0
|26,914
|225
|Alexander County
|0
|0
|1,523
|16
|Bond County
|0
|0
|5,144
|31
|Boone County
|0
|0
|17,017
|124
|Brown County
|0
|0
|2,787
|17
|Bureau County
|0
|0
|10,000
|130
|Calhoun County
|0
|0
|1,845
|6
|Carroll County
|0
|0
|4,917
|53
|Cass County
|0
|0
|5,425
|37
|Champaign County
|0
|0
|83,083
|305
|Christian County
|0
|0
|12,529
|116
|Clark County
|0
|0
|5,715
|54
|Clay County
|0
|0
|5,761
|74
|Clinton County
|0
|0
|13,766
|118
|Coles County
|0
|0
|18,430
|185
|Cook County
|0
|0
|737,082
|7,342
|Crawford County
|0
|0
|7,579
|48
|Cumberland County
|0
|0
|3,917
|39
|De Witt County
|0
|0
|5,069
|41
|DeKalb County
|0
|0
|25,481
|207
|Douglas County
|0
|0
|7,706
|59
|DuPage County
|0
|0
|233,636
|1,805
|Edgar County
|0
|0
|6,334
|60
|Edwards County
|0
|0
|2,081
|29
|Effingham County
|0
|0
|12,544
|146
|Fayette County
|0
|0
|8,446
|101
|Ford County
|0
|0
|5,358
|70
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|15,028
|180
|Fulton County
|0
|0
|12,278
|136
|Gallatin County
|0
|0
|1,802
|20
|Greene County
|0
|0
|4,204
|48
|Grundy County
|0
|0
|15,719
|148
|Hamilton County
|0
|0
|2,604
|32
|Hancock County
|0
|0
|5,174
|51
|Hardin County
|0
|0
|1,402
|20
|Henderson County
|0
|0
|1,482
|19
|Henry County
|0
|0
|15,351
|127
|Iroquois County
|0
|0
|8,600
|129
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|19,515
|136
|Jasper County
|0
|0
|3,147
|32
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|13,087
|181
|Jersey County
|0
|0
|7,599
|76
|Jo Daviess County
|0
|0
|4,985
|45
|Johnson County
|0
|0
|5,441
|42
|Kane County
|0
|0
|159,592
|1,184
|Kankakee County
|0
|0
|35,247
|381
|Kendall County
|0
|0
|40,641
|170
|Knox County
|0
|0
|15,630
|234
|LaSalle County
|0
|0
|30,531
|449
|Lake County
|0
|0
|201,227
|1,499
|Lawrence County
|0
|0
|6,579
|45
|Lee County
|0
|0
|11,023
|89
|Livingston County
|0
|0
|12,724
|142
|Logan County
|0
|0
|11,905
|96
|Macon County
|0
|0
|38,552
|363
|Macoupin County
|0
|0
|15,490
|146
|Madison County
|0
|0
|85,398
|844
|Marion County
|0
|0
|14,026
|220
|Marshall County
|0
|0
|3,380
|33
|Mason County
|0
|0
|4,653
|66
|Massac County
|0
|0
|4,493
|71
|McDonough County
|0
|0
|8,791
|108
|McHenry County
|0
|0
|96,049
|513
|McLean County
|0
|0
|62,206
|325
|Menard County
|0
|0
|4,407
|25
|Mercer County
|0
|0
|4,821
|51
|Monroe County
|0
|0
|11,084
|135
|Montgomery County
|0
|0
|11,819
|109
|Morgan County
|0
|0
|11,899
|134
|Moultrie County
|0
|0
|4,879
|51
|Ogle County
|0
|0
|16,902
|137
|Peoria County
|0
|0
|58,353
|565
|Perry County
|0
|0
|8,793
|99
|Piatt County
|0
|0
|5,344
|23
|Pike County
|0
|0
|5,994
|70
|Pope County
|0
|0
|1,227
|9
|Pulaski County
|0
|0
|2,002
|24
|Putnam County
|0
|0
|1,369
|11
|Randolph County
|0
|0
|12,461
|133
|Richland County
|0
|0
|6,087
|77
|Rock Island County
|0
|0
|40,925
|508
|Saline County
|0
|0
|10,058
|105
|Sangamon County
|0
|0
|73,374
|431
|Schuyler County
|0
|0
|2,406
|17
|Scott County
|0
|0
|1,499
|14
|Shelby County
|0
|0
|7,463
|80
|St. Clair County
|0
|0
|66,565
|800
|Stark County
|0
|0
|1,836
|39
|Stephenson County
|0
|0
|14,385
|178
|Tazewell County
|0
|0
|44,665
|502
|Union County
|0
|0
|6,699
|67
|Vermilion County
|0
|0
|33,919
|313
|Wabash County
|0
|0
|4,616
|30
|Warren County
|0
|0
|4,879
|87
|Washington County
|0
|0
|4,000
|36
|Wayne County
|0
|0
|6,409
|91
|White County
|0
|0
|5,238
|53
|Whiteside County
|0
|0
|18,859
|242
|Will County
|0
|0
|209,917
|1,660
|Williamson County
|0
|0
|27,811
|267
|Winnebago County
|0
|0
|97,215
|877
|Woodford County
|0
|0
|12,249
|118
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.