US COVID-19 cases and deaths by state

How is the nation faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in America, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
State
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases93,404,12723,937
Deaths1,049,995-60

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In the United States, there were 41,988 newly reported COVID-19 cases and -1,571 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

1
240

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in the US. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

State-by-State Data (Totals)

State7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths7-day avg. hospitalizations7-day avg. hospitalizations per 100k
Alabama36641,531,30520,533681
Alaska00274,3981,33260.8
Arizona77602,283,07429,8521281
Arkansas2687929,90312,439612
California0010,476,40195,6145621
Colorado68421,660,55513,344721
Connecticut4010909,51411,034852
Delaware1390312,5173,136616
District of Columbia00169,1491,392507
Florida883157,152,01882,1764792
Georgia402142,246,70040,5521521
Hawaii3150360,4901,702372
Idaho1030498,8085,203120.7
Illinois003,706,26339,3814043
Indiana001,930,02224,8161071
Iowa100861,08010,152311
Kansas2721884,9699,601732
Kentucky720101,606,86217,261621
Louisiana001,459,30818,136280.6
Maine2621296,2552,638342
Maryland001,261,83415,4971863
Massachusetts201,905,87821,0352223
Michigan1222,886,17639,2501851
Minnesota001,552,84012,806821
Mississippi1812931,70712,965160.5
Missouri001,411,72119,9931592
Montana1350313,8093,569161
Nebraska00540,3454,559180.9
Nevada2171842,75111,544792
New Hampshire00354,4432,721282
New Jersey142,783,72334,8621541
New Mexico3533625,6548,622371
New York3-2296,143,83470,3957994
North Carolina003,220,86926,8851811
North Dakota1180271,9132,23240.5
Ohio1103,173,37540,1111661
Oklahoma011,205,51917,0121142
Oregon00902,3198,622952
Pennsylvania1203,291,03347,5824953
Rhode Island2420409,8333,681131
South Carolina001,481,64617,869480.9
South Dakota900263,4683,04980.9
Tennessee002,351,66028,017500.7
Texas1137,916,45089,5493961
Utah24311,043,3535,047130.4
Vermont00144,346734243
Virginia1112,113,55222,1382332
Washington69191,833,75914,5281702
West Virginia2293606,6157,502925
Wisconsin131,891,66715,417981
Wyoming580178,4441,90840.7

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

