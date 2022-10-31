Voting in America

Robert’s Story

To vote is to practice your right to dictate your future. However: in 2016, only 56% of Americans voted in the presidential election. Citizens like Bob and Ruben want to see that figure change and are sharing their passion for civic engagement—and the potential everyone has to shape America's future.

Mail-in voting will make the 2020 general election different from past elections. How different? In the 2018 midterm, 25.9% of all ballots were cast by mail. In 2020, 85.4% of voters will be eligible to vote by mail, so that number will likely increase.

The age of voters may shift, too, now that more people will likely use mail-in ballots. In the 2016 general election, 68.4% of Americans 65 and older voted, while only 39.4% of those ages 18-24 cast their ballots. Will mail-in ballots increase turnout?