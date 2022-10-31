Health in America

Steve’s Story

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for adults in the United States, with 30,252,000 adults living with heart disease in 2018, equal to nearly 12% of the adult population in the US. With access to this data, Steve, a firefighter, is changing his story by putting one foot in front of the other.

Heart disease isn’t the only health issue facing Americans. Cancer also accounts for 356,000 deaths in the US population, while the fastest-growing causes of death include accidents (including drug overdoses) and Alzheimer’s.

In 2018, life expectancy in the US increased for the first time since 2014, growing from 78.6 in 2017 to 78.7.