Immigration in America

Mona's Story

The American Dream is what you make it. For Mona, who became a naturalized citizen in 2009, it means creating a better life for herself and her daughter.

There were 761,901 Americans granted citizenship via naturalization in 2018. Demographics are shifting as more immigrants move to the US, with 13.7% of Americans now being foreign-born—a high not seen since the early 1900s.

What is driving this increase of immigration to the United States? The data shows the majority of immigrants, about 887,500, have come to America seeking work opportunities, while 773,800 and 714,900 have come to be with family and attend school, respectively.