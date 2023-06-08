Nebraska Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Nebraska progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Nebraska administered?

In Nebraska , 1,425,923 people or 74% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,286,860 people or 66% of Nebraska 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Nebraska 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Nebraska

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Nebraska ?

Doses delivered and administered in Nebraska as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

5,481,710 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Nebraska

3,822,190 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nebraska