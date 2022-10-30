USAFactsUSAFacts
Wisconsin coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Wisconsin faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Wisconsin
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,891,6671,075
Deaths15,4173

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Wisconsin, there were 1,296 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7
37

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Wisconsin. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Wisconsin

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County405,49966
Ashland County203,97642
Barron County10015,417150
Bayfield County204,13944
Brown County42098,046598
Buffalo County304,03612
Burnett County604,80945
Calumet County7016,227126
Chippewa County9021,141202
Clark County308,585127
Columbia County14018,585143
Crawford County205,13331
Dane County1080168,237583
Dodge County31030,736356
Door County508,27879
Douglas County6013,67285
Dunn County6014,94280
Eau Claire County18035,002206
Florence County101,26317
Fond du Lac County31036,910297
Forest County203,18452
Grant County7014,723155
Green County7010,94360
Green Lake County505,97167
Iowa County506,47931
Iron County101,67949
Jackson County206,60245
Jefferson County12025,280256
Juneau County808,98974
Kenosha County26052,701673
Kewaunee County306,51962
La Crosse County23041,616200
Lafayette County204,19329
Langlade County506,219103
Lincoln County408,482155
Manitowoc County16023,708201
Marathon County27046,498524
Marinette County8013,565141
Marquette County204,43965
Menominee County102,24015
Milwaukee County1620320,6042,391
Monroe County7013,979104
Oconto County8012,850128
Oneida County8010,246145
Outagamie County24061,697429
Ozaukee County15026,367194
Pepin County102,22919
Pierce County4012,95777
Polk County5014,286124
Portage County12021,563168
Price County403,82135
Racine County41066,775723
Richland County304,71053
Rock County36051,837430
Rusk County103,99261
Sauk County15019,705147
Sawyer County405,59063
Shawano County7013,512159
Sheboygan County16037,471343
St. Croix County14029,192157
Taylor County305,47075
Trempealeau County309,49867
Vernon County507,242110
Vilas County206,146100
Walworth County19031,189297
Washburn County504,74048
Washington County28044,281353
Waukesha County730132,2031,166
Waupaca County11015,602259
Waushara County607,31789
Winnebago County40060,515406
Wood County19025,418251

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

