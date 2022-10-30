USAFactsUSAFacts
West Virginia coronavirus cases and deaths

How is West Virginia faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in West Virginia, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
West Virginia
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases606,615229
Deaths7,5023

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In West Virginia, there were 221 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 9 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

2
49

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in West Virginia. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for West Virginia

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Barbour County205,75277
Berkeley County20042,415327
Boone County108,18795
Braxton County104,79048
Brooke County406,001107
Cabell County7032,559415
Calhoun County002,20315
Clay County102,63750
Doddridge County102,41718
Fayette County5015,863218
Gilmer County102,46522
Grant County204,48860
Greenbrier County6012,064175
Hampshire County206,91374
Hancock County107,962149
Hardy County105,35651
Harrison County13024,708272
Jackson County308,311144
Jefferson County7017,221140
Kanawha County21056,322810
Lewis County206,70494
Lincoln County206,78890
Logan County7012,240200
Marion County8018,848195
Marshall County4010,792164
Mason County108,340104
McDowell County407,07283
Mercer County8021,960282
Mineral County409,615165
Mingo County509,373129
Monongalia County7029,874206
Monroe County305,36049
Morgan County304,92074
Nicholas County209,008106
Ohio County4013,286190
Pendleton County102,22923
Pleasants County402,40138
Pocahontas County102,42034
Preston County8010,640141
Putnam County3019,908203
Raleigh County16028,604390
Randolph County3011,38897
Ritchie County102,86932
Roane County204,16644
Summers County203,52560
Taylor County105,52882
Tucker County102,30238
Tyler County102,58833
Upshur County308,574103
Wayne County2011,283140
Webster County102,71437
Wetzel County105,20492
Wirt County001,70126
Wood County9026,705364
Wyoming County609,052127

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

