Washington coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Washington faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Washington, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Washington
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,833,759691
Deaths14,5289

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Washington, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Washington. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Washington

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County105,53643
Asotin County305,21578
Benton County12059,988513
Chelan County5023,408187
Clallam County7014,943181
Clark County381106,505947
Columbia County0071516
Cowlitz County5026,247379
Douglas County3012,91682
Ferry County201,68730
Franklin County5036,086223
Garfield County104697
Grant County11030,151230
Grays Harbor County9019,661229
Island County4012,860103
Jefferson County304,37332
King County2142522,6103,236
Kitsap County20049,474393
Kittitas County109,99586
Klickitat County104,16656
Lewis County5020,116282
Lincoln County002,58829
Mason County12015,110165
Okanogan County5010,064136
Pacific County1704,67871
Pend Oreille County102,81740
Pierce County910231,4701,537
San Juan County101,8543
Skagit County9126,922240
Skamania County101,73015
Snohomish County681193,9111,325
Spokane County601146,3631,558
Stevens County509,526159
Thurston County41159,758471
Wahkiakum County006129
Walla Walla County3018,041160
Whatcom County16047,027336
Whitman County009,82298
Yakima County10081,034837

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

