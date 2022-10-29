Washington coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,833,759
|691
|Deaths
|14,528
|9
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Washington, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Washington. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Washington
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams County
|1
|0
|5,536
|43
|Asotin County
|3
|0
|5,215
|78
|Benton County
|12
|0
|59,988
|513
|Chelan County
|5
|0
|23,408
|187
|Clallam County
|7
|0
|14,943
|181
|Clark County
|38
|1
|106,505
|947
|Columbia County
|0
|0
|715
|16
|Cowlitz County
|5
|0
|26,247
|379
|Douglas County
|3
|0
|12,916
|82
|Ferry County
|2
|0
|1,687
|30
|Franklin County
|5
|0
|36,086
|223
|Garfield County
|1
|0
|469
|7
|Grant County
|11
|0
|30,151
|230
|Grays Harbor County
|9
|0
|19,661
|229
|Island County
|4
|0
|12,860
|103
|Jefferson County
|3
|0
|4,373
|32
|King County
|214
|2
|522,610
|3,236
|Kitsap County
|20
|0
|49,474
|393
|Kittitas County
|1
|0
|9,995
|86
|Klickitat County
|1
|0
|4,166
|56
|Lewis County
|5
|0
|20,116
|282
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|2,588
|29
|Mason County
|12
|0
|15,110
|165
|Okanogan County
|5
|0
|10,064
|136
|Pacific County
|17
|0
|4,678
|71
|Pend Oreille County
|1
|0
|2,817
|40
|Pierce County
|91
|0
|231,470
|1,537
|San Juan County
|1
|0
|1,854
|3
|Skagit County
|9
|1
|26,922
|240
|Skamania County
|1
|0
|1,730
|15
|Snohomish County
|68
|1
|193,911
|1,325
|Spokane County
|60
|1
|146,363
|1,558
|Stevens County
|5
|0
|9,526
|159
|Thurston County
|41
|1
|59,758
|471
|Wahkiakum County
|0
|0
|612
|9
|Walla Walla County
|3
|0
|18,041
|160
|Whatcom County
|16
|0
|47,027
|336
|Whitman County
|0
|0
|9,822
|98
|Yakima County
|10
|0
|81,034
|837
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.