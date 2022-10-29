Texas coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|7,916,450
|1,511
|Deaths
|89,549
|13
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Texas, there were 3,220 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 18 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Texas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Texas
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Anderson County
|1
|0
|10,608
|251
|Andrews County
|0
|0
|4,708
|73
|Angelina County
|1
|0
|16,621
|496
|Aransas County
|1
|0
|5,243
|94
|Archer County
|0
|0
|2,522
|29
|Armstrong County
|0
|0
|637
|10
|Atascosa County
|1
|0
|15,250
|238
|Austin County
|1
|0
|6,681
|82
|Bailey County
|0
|0
|1,688
|39
|Bandera County
|1
|0
|4,116
|80
|Bastrop County
|3
|0
|25,900
|246
|Baylor County
|0
|0
|904
|33
|Bee County
|2
|0
|9,558
|155
|Bell County
|19
|0
|80,421
|931
|Bexar County
|133
|1
|663,508
|6,352
|Blanco County
|2
|0
|3,007
|35
|Borden County
|0
|0
|115
|2
|Bosque County
|1
|0
|4,696
|74
|Bowie County
|4
|0
|23,384
|447
|Brazoria County
|18
|0
|112,279
|1,020
|Brazos County
|12
|0
|71,358
|428
|Brewster County
|0
|0
|1,272
|32
|Briscoe County
|1
|0
|523
|8
|Brooks County
|2
|0
|1,943
|52
|Brown County
|3
|0
|13,927
|233
|Burleson County
|2
|0
|5,751
|68
|Burnet County
|3
|0
|12,894
|177
|Caldwell County
|3
|0
|16,955
|184
|Calhoun County
|1
|0
|6,687
|53
|Callahan County
|0
|0
|3,329
|76
|Cameron County
|50
|0
|126,786
|2,090
|Camp County
|1
|0
|3,409
|77
|Carson County
|1
|0
|1,665
|37
|Cass County
|3
|0
|8,518
|199
|Castro County
|0
|0
|2,604
|48
|Chambers County
|3
|0
|11,960
|71
|Cherokee County
|2
|0
|9,219
|257
|Childress County
|1
|0
|2,834
|34
|Clay County
|0
|0
|2,378
|41
|Cochran County
|0
|0
|960
|23
|Coke County
|1
|0
|1,015
|20
|Coleman County
|0
|0
|1,944
|74
|Collin County
|84
|0
|259,704
|1,565
|Collingsworth County
|0
|0
|827
|16
|Colorado County
|2
|0
|4,272
|67
|Comal County
|8
|0
|40,900
|570
|Comanche County
|0
|0
|3,900
|78
|Concho County
|0
|0
|1,279
|12
|Cooke County
|0
|0
|8,186
|137
|Coryell County
|8
|0
|20,156
|223
|Cottle County
|0
|0
|355
|9
|Crane County
|0
|0
|1,452
|24
|Crockett County
|0
|0
|1,263
|20
|Crosby County
|0
|0
|2,157
|46
|Culberson County
|0
|0
|530
|14
|Dallam County
|1
|0
|2,329
|44
|Dallas County
|119
|1
|662,599
|6,947
|Dawson County
|1
|0
|3,334
|100
|DeWitt County
|0
|0
|7,080
|106
|Deaf Smith County
|0
|0
|5,304
|115
|Delta County
|1
|0
|1,984
|27
|Denton County
|51
|0
|201,509
|1,398
|Dickens County
|0
|0
|494
|16
|Dimmit County
|0
|0
|6,097
|51
|Donley County
|0
|0
|1,249
|26
|Duval County
|1
|0
|4,113
|73
|Eastland County
|1
|0
|3,196
|117
|Ector County
|2
|0
|41,667
|723
|Edwards County
|0
|0
|559
|11
|El Paso County
|0
|0
|53,792
|592
|Ellis County
|9
|0
|55,323
|603
|Erath County
|1
|0
|9,463
|126
|Falls County
|0
|0
|4,255
|68
|Fannin County
|1
|0
|7,723
|190
|Fayette County
|0
|0
|5,348
|114
|Fisher County
|0
|0
|687
|26
|Floyd County
|0
|0
|2,219
|49
|Foard County
|0
|0
|237
|11
|Fort Bend County
|0
|0
|226,700
|1,187
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|2,537
|45
|Freestone County
|0
|0
|4,167
|85
|Frio County
|0
|0
|6,521
|95
|Gaines County
|0
|0
|2,356
|83
|Galveston County
|16
|0
|115,018
|881
|Garza County
|0
|0
|1,413
|30
|Gillespie County
|1
|0
|5,979
|114
|Glasscock County
|0
|0
|222
|3
|Goliad County
|0
|0
|1,470
|33
|Gonzales County
|0
|0
|5,203
|106
|Gray County
|3
|0
|6,706
|131
|Grayson County
|4
|0
|30,325
|664
|Gregg County
|3
|0
|25,870
|714
|Grimes County
|1
|0
|9,693
|125
|Guadalupe County
|6
|0
|43,787
|415
|Hale County
|2
|0
|7,744
|248
|Hall County
|0
|0
|1,234
|24
|Hamilton County
|0
|0
|2,041
|35
|Hansford County
|0
|0
|2,196
|30
|Hardeman County
|0
|0
|602
|20
|Hardin County
|2
|0
|14,123
|254
|Harris County
|155
|2
|1,219,873
|11,351
|Harrison County
|1
|0
|15,291
|232
|Hartley County
|1
|0
|1,463
|3
|Haskell County
|0
|0
|1,030
|39
|Hays County
|33
|0
|70,641
|456
|Hemphill County
|0
|0
|1,342
|8
|Henderson County
|2
|0
|17,640
|434
|Hidalgo County
|25
|0
|252,839
|3,617
|Hill County
|0
|0
|9,777
|199
|Hockley County
|3
|0
|8,708
|166
|Hood County
|2
|0
|14,514
|286
|Hopkins County
|1
|0
|8,238
|187
|Houston County
|1
|0
|4,762
|114
|Howard County
|1
|0
|7,534
|191
|Hudspeth County
|0
|0
|1,145
|18
|Hunt County
|5
|0
|18,542
|373
|Hutchinson County
|1
|0
|7,262
|141
|Irion County
|0
|0
|568
|3
|Jack County
|0
|0
|1,630
|30
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|3,718
|61
|Jasper County
|2
|0
|7,796
|199
|Jeff Davis County
|0
|0
|257
|10
|Jefferson County
|6
|0
|60,570
|870
|Jim Hogg County
|0
|0
|3,293
|22
|Jim Wells County
|0
|0
|12,956
|216
|Johnson County
|8
|0
|49,622
|763
|Jones County
|1
|0
|5,100
|94
|Karnes County
|1
|0
|6,315
|75
|Kaufman County
|6
|0
|40,702
|547
|Kendall County
|1
|0
|9,425
|128
|Kenedy County
|0
|0
|97
|2
|Kent County
|0
|0
|220
|4
|Kerr County
|1
|0
|10,631
|196
|Kimble County
|0
|0
|851
|15
|King County
|0
|0
|53
|0
|Kinney County
|0
|0
|808
|13
|Kleberg County
|2
|0
|8,780
|152
|Knox County
|0
|0
|599
|25
|La Salle County
|0
|0
|5,974
|93
|Lamar County
|2
|0
|11,018
|269
|Lamb County
|0
|0
|4,883
|125
|Lampasas County
|0
|0
|6,121
|93
|Lavaca County
|1
|0
|4,683
|123
|Lee County
|1
|0
|4,971
|62
|Leon County
|1
|0
|4,118
|95
|Liberty County
|8
|0
|21,300
|410
|Limestone County
|0
|0
|5,834
|133
|Lipscomb County
|0
|0
|766
|17
|Live Oak County
|0
|0
|2,292
|42
|Llano County
|1
|0
|4,778
|98
|Loving County
|0
|0
|350
|1
|Lubbock County
|21
|0
|106,373
|1,364
|Lynn County
|0
|0
|1,648
|41
|Madison County
|1
|0
|4,110
|59
|Marion County
|0
|0
|1,941
|61
|Martin County
|0
|0
|1,346
|26
|Mason County
|1
|0
|932
|13
|Matagorda County
|8
|0
|9,923
|185
|Maverick County
|1
|0
|23,439
|475
|McCulloch County
|0
|0
|1,645
|49
|McLennan County
|11
|0
|70,704
|936
|McMullen County
|0
|0
|182
|9
|Medina County
|2
|0
|11,657
|208
|Menard County
|0
|0
|605
|12
|Midland County
|15
|0
|45,626
|508
|Milam County
|1
|0
|5,733
|106
|Mills County
|0
|0
|1,554
|37
|Mitchell County
|0
|0
|2,053
|50
|Montague County
|1
|0
|5,118
|131
|Montgomery County
|32
|0
|165,163
|1,340
|Moore County
|0
|0
|6,077
|113
|Morris County
|1
|0
|2,882
|75
|Motley County
|0
|0
|304
|13
|Nacogdoches County
|4
|0
|14,147
|270
|Navarro County
|3
|0
|13,694
|230
|Newton County
|0
|0
|1,680
|63
|Nolan County
|0
|0
|3,405
|101
|Nueces County
|12
|0
|98,110
|1,320
|Ochiltree County
|1
|0
|2,593
|49
|Oldham County
|0
|0
|615
|6
|Orange County
|1
|0
|16,753
|372
|Palo Pinto County
|0
|0
|7,581
|155
|Panola County
|2
|0
|5,279
|133
|Parker County
|5
|0
|38,856
|473
|Parmer County
|0
|0
|2,578
|53
|Pecos County
|3
|0
|3,459
|72
|Polk County
|1
|0
|8,984
|261
|Potter County
|2
|0
|31,720
|660
|Presidio County
|0
|0
|1,122
|40
|Rains County
|1
|0
|2,130
|60
|Randall County
|4
|0
|28,919
|503
|Reagan County
|0
|0
|941
|15
|Real County
|0
|0
|961
|25
|Red River County
|0
|0
|2,522
|69
|Reeves County
|1
|0
|5,258
|75
|Refugio County
|1
|0
|2,107
|39
|Roberts County
|0
|0
|187
|2
|Robertson County
|2
|0
|5,110
|79
|Rockwall County
|4
|0
|30,099
|272
|Runnels County
|0
|0
|2,627
|69
|Rusk County
|5
|0
|12,024
|237
|Sabine County
|1
|0
|1,475
|90
|San Augustine County
|0
|0
|1,152
|45
|San Jacinto County
|0
|0
|6,252
|106
|San Patricio County
|0
|0
|13,016
|351
|San Saba County
|0
|0
|1,355
|37
|Schleicher County
|0
|0
|574
|9
|Scurry County
|1
|0
|5,600
|106
|Shackelford County
|0
|0
|1,034
|12
|Shelby County
|1
|0
|5,084
|135
|Sherman County
|0
|0
|514
|16
|Smith County
|11
|0
|53,870
|993
|Somervell County
|0
|0
|2,196
|37
|Starr County
|2
|0
|23,247
|375
|Stephens County
|0
|0
|2,041
|51
|Sterling County
|1
|0
|308
|9
|Stonewall County
|0
|0
|382
|7
|Sutton County
|0
|0
|897
|14
|Swisher County
|0
|0
|2,549
|34
|Tarrant County
|99
|0
|615,267
|5,407
|Taylor County
|7
|0
|37,467
|747
|Terrell County
|0
|0
|135
|3
|Terry County
|0
|0
|2,886
|85
|Throckmorton County
|0
|0
|291
|10
|Titus County
|3
|0
|9,893
|133
|Tom Green County
|0
|0
|35,402
|468
|Travis County
|75
|0
|277,636
|1,801
|Trinity County
|0
|0
|3,097
|75
|Tyler County
|1
|0
|4,724
|88
|Upshur County
|4
|0
|8,768
|192
|Upton County
|0
|0
|909
|18
|Uvalde County
|1
|0
|11,362
|147
|Val Verde County
|0
|0
|15,526
|305
|Van Zandt County
|0
|0
|11,454
|291
|Victoria County
|4
|0
|21,967
|423
|Walker County
|7
|0
|21,510
|215
|Waller County
|1
|0
|11,225
|109
|Ward County
|0
|0
|3,150
|48
|Washington County
|2
|0
|10,456
|151
|Webb County
|29
|0
|107,277
|1,063
|Wharton County
|2
|0
|10,922
|225
|Wheeler County
|0
|0
|1,274
|23
|Wichita County
|24
|0
|38,236
|704
|Wilbarger County
|0
|0
|3,966
|90
|Willacy County
|2
|0
|8,341
|136
|Williamson County
|48
|0
|160,288
|916
|Wilson County
|4
|0
|12,358
|165
|Winkler County
|1
|0
|2,058
|35
|Wise County
|3
|0
|18,768
|280
|Wood County
|1
|0
|9,210
|300
|Yoakum County
|0
|0
|1,633
|42
|Young County
|0
|0
|4,326
|97
|Zapata County
|3
|0
|4,281
|56
|Zavala County
|0
|0
|4,410
|70
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.