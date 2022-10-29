USAFactsUSAFacts
Texas coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Texas faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Texas, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Texas
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases7,916,4501,511
Deaths89,54913

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Texas, there were 3,220 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 18 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

1
84

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Texas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Texas

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Anderson County1010,608251
Andrews County004,70873
Angelina County1016,621496
Aransas County105,24394
Archer County002,52229
Armstrong County0063710
Atascosa County1015,250238
Austin County106,68182
Bailey County001,68839
Bandera County104,11680
Bastrop County3025,900246
Baylor County0090433
Bee County209,558155
Bell County19080,421931
Bexar County1331663,5086,352
Blanco County203,00735
Borden County001152
Bosque County104,69674
Bowie County4023,384447
Brazoria County180112,2791,020
Brazos County12071,358428
Brewster County001,27232
Briscoe County105238
Brooks County201,94352
Brown County3013,927233
Burleson County205,75168
Burnet County3012,894177
Caldwell County3016,955184
Calhoun County106,68753
Callahan County003,32976
Cameron County500126,7862,090
Camp County103,40977
Carson County101,66537
Cass County308,518199
Castro County002,60448
Chambers County3011,96071
Cherokee County209,219257
Childress County102,83434
Clay County002,37841
Cochran County0096023
Coke County101,01520
Coleman County001,94474
Collin County840259,7041,565
Collingsworth County0082716
Colorado County204,27267
Comal County8040,900570
Comanche County003,90078
Concho County001,27912
Cooke County008,186137
Coryell County8020,156223
Cottle County003559
Crane County001,45224
Crockett County001,26320
Crosby County002,15746
Culberson County0053014
Dallam County102,32944
Dallas County1191662,5996,947
Dawson County103,334100
DeWitt County007,080106
Deaf Smith County005,304115
Delta County101,98427
Denton County510201,5091,398
Dickens County0049416
Dimmit County006,09751
Donley County001,24926
Duval County104,11373
Eastland County103,196117
Ector County2041,667723
Edwards County0055911
El Paso County0053,792592
Ellis County9055,323603
Erath County109,463126
Falls County004,25568
Fannin County107,723190
Fayette County005,348114
Fisher County0068726
Floyd County002,21949
Foard County0023711
Fort Bend County00226,7001,187
Franklin County002,53745
Freestone County004,16785
Frio County006,52195
Gaines County002,35683
Galveston County160115,018881
Garza County001,41330
Gillespie County105,979114
Glasscock County002223
Goliad County001,47033
Gonzales County005,203106
Gray County306,706131
Grayson County4030,325664
Gregg County3025,870714
Grimes County109,693125
Guadalupe County6043,787415
Hale County207,744248
Hall County001,23424
Hamilton County002,04135
Hansford County002,19630
Hardeman County0060220
Hardin County2014,123254
Harris County15521,219,87311,351
Harrison County1015,291232
Hartley County101,4633
Haskell County001,03039
Hays County33070,641456
Hemphill County001,3428
Henderson County2017,640434
Hidalgo County250252,8393,617
Hill County009,777199
Hockley County308,708166
Hood County2014,514286
Hopkins County108,238187
Houston County104,762114
Howard County107,534191
Hudspeth County001,14518
Hunt County5018,542373
Hutchinson County107,262141
Irion County005683
Jack County001,63030
Jackson County003,71861
Jasper County207,796199
Jeff Davis County0025710
Jefferson County6060,570870
Jim Hogg County003,29322
Jim Wells County0012,956216
Johnson County8049,622763
Jones County105,10094
Karnes County106,31575
Kaufman County6040,702547
Kendall County109,425128
Kenedy County00972
Kent County002204
Kerr County1010,631196
Kimble County0085115
King County00530
Kinney County0080813
Kleberg County208,780152
Knox County0059925
La Salle County005,97493
Lamar County2011,018269
Lamb County004,883125
Lampasas County006,12193
Lavaca County104,683123
Lee County104,97162
Leon County104,11895
Liberty County8021,300410
Limestone County005,834133
Lipscomb County0076617
Live Oak County002,29242
Llano County104,77898
Loving County003501
Lubbock County210106,3731,364
Lynn County001,64841
Madison County104,11059
Marion County001,94161
Martin County001,34626
Mason County1093213
Matagorda County809,923185
Maverick County1023,439475
McCulloch County001,64549
McLennan County11070,704936
McMullen County001829
Medina County2011,657208
Menard County0060512
Midland County15045,626508
Milam County105,733106
Mills County001,55437
Mitchell County002,05350
Montague County105,118131
Montgomery County320165,1631,340
Moore County006,077113
Morris County102,88275
Motley County0030413
Nacogdoches County4014,147270
Navarro County3013,694230
Newton County001,68063
Nolan County003,405101
Nueces County12098,1101,320
Ochiltree County102,59349
Oldham County006156
Orange County1016,753372
Palo Pinto County007,581155
Panola County205,279133
Parker County5038,856473
Parmer County002,57853
Pecos County303,45972
Polk County108,984261
Potter County2031,720660
Presidio County001,12240
Rains County102,13060
Randall County4028,919503
Reagan County0094115
Real County0096125
Red River County002,52269
Reeves County105,25875
Refugio County102,10739
Roberts County001872
Robertson County205,11079
Rockwall County4030,099272
Runnels County002,62769
Rusk County5012,024237
Sabine County101,47590
San Augustine County001,15245
San Jacinto County006,252106
San Patricio County0013,016351
San Saba County001,35537
Schleicher County005749
Scurry County105,600106
Shackelford County001,03412
Shelby County105,084135
Sherman County0051416
Smith County11053,870993
Somervell County002,19637
Starr County2023,247375
Stephens County002,04151
Sterling County103089
Stonewall County003827
Sutton County0089714
Swisher County002,54934
Tarrant County990615,2675,407
Taylor County7037,467747
Terrell County001353
Terry County002,88685
Throckmorton County0029110
Titus County309,893133
Tom Green County0035,402468
Travis County750277,6361,801
Trinity County003,09775
Tyler County104,72488
Upshur County408,768192
Upton County0090918
Uvalde County1011,362147
Val Verde County0015,526305
Van Zandt County0011,454291
Victoria County4021,967423
Walker County7021,510215
Waller County1011,225109
Ward County003,15048
Washington County2010,456151
Webb County290107,2771,063
Wharton County2010,922225
Wheeler County001,27423
Wichita County24038,236704
Wilbarger County003,96690
Willacy County208,341136
Williamson County480160,288916
Wilson County4012,358165
Winkler County102,05835
Wise County3018,768280
Wood County109,210300
Yoakum County001,63342
Young County004,32697
Zapata County304,28156
Zavala County004,41070

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

