Tennessee coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Tennessee faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Tennessee, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Tennessee
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases2,351,6600
Deaths28,0170

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Tennessee, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Tennessee. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Tennessee

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Anderson County0022,095334
Bedford County0014,961236
Benton County004,51592
Bledsoe County004,66157
Blount County0039,149436
Bradley County0033,143415
Campbell County0012,231167
Cannon County004,20263
Carroll County008,957156
Carter County0016,491335
Cheatham County0010,913119
Chester County005,84897
Claiborne County009,105178
Clay County002,29350
Cocke County0011,586216
Coffee County0016,947267
Crockett County005,18385
Cumberland County0016,112326
Davidson County00192,1291,670
DeKalb County006,279101
Decatur County003,73270
Dickson County0015,889245
Dyer County0012,797201
Fayette County0011,430185
Fentress County005,699128
Franklin County0012,867183
Gibson County0017,415259
Giles County009,412190
Grainger County006,780109
Greene County0022,066372
Grundy County003,98673
Hamblen County0019,709353
Hamilton County00100,0181,144
Hancock County002,01136
Hardeman County007,595116
Hardin County008,751145
Hawkins County0016,663321
Haywood County006,179102
Henderson County009,131159
Henry County008,268161
Hickman County006,831110
Houston County002,67861
Humphreys County004,84174
Jackson County003,20563
Jefferson County0015,724264
Johnson County005,16793
Knox County00127,6361,377
Lake County002,74743
Lauderdale County007,743105
Lawrence County0014,295202
Lewis County003,57060
Lincoln County009,980170
Loudon County0014,496192
Macon County008,447145
Madison County0030,025426
Marion County008,857131
Marshall County0010,369124
Maury County0029,020344
McMinn County0016,680260
McNairy County007,651120
Meigs County003,39057
Monroe County0014,591243
Montgomery County0050,256576
Moore County002,23840
Morgan County006,19086
Obion County0010,765194
Overton County007,142123
Perry County002,32956
Pickett County001,76836
Polk County004,73574
Putnam County0025,114304
Rhea County009,981160
Roane County0015,794233
Robertson County0021,555302
Rutherford County0095,804900
Scott County009,040117
Sequatchie County004,21868
Sevier County0030,322415
Shelby County00235,8463,299
Smith County006,16384
Stewart County003,28859
Sullivan County0045,881719
Sumner County0053,214727
Tipton County0017,622234
Trousdale County004,22845
Unicoi County005,17696
Union County005,39975
Van Buren County001,84848
Warren County0012,998176
Washington County0038,629493
Wayne County005,69570
Weakley County009,525151
White County008,229129
Williamson County0062,187404
Wilson County0041,683483

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

