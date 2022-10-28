South Carolina coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,481,646
|0
|Deaths
|17,869
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In South Carolina, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in South Carolina. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for South Carolina
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Abbeville County
|0
|0
|6,655
|69
|Aiken County
|0
|0
|41,767
|437
|Allendale County
|0
|0
|2,093
|24
|Anderson County
|0
|0
|58,025
|998
|Bamberg County
|0
|0
|3,446
|75
|Barnwell County
|0
|0
|5,834
|103
|Beaufort County
|0
|0
|43,530
|380
|Berkeley County
|0
|0
|52,240
|450
|Calhoun County
|0
|0
|2,799
|61
|Charleston County
|0
|0
|112,905
|945
|Cherokee County
|0
|0
|14,761
|322
|Chester County
|0
|0
|10,134
|153
|Chesterfield County
|0
|0
|11,836
|191
|Clarendon County
|0
|0
|8,776
|159
|Colleton County
|0
|0
|8,913
|221
|Darlington County
|0
|0
|18,939
|311
|Dillon County
|0
|0
|9,729
|144
|Dorchester County
|0
|0
|56,325
|496
|Edgefield County
|0
|0
|6,779
|71
|Fairfield County
|0
|0
|6,007
|107
|Florence County
|0
|0
|41,861
|631
|Georgetown County
|0
|0
|15,958
|227
|Greenville County
|0
|0
|173,338
|2,008
|Greenwood County
|0
|0
|22,607
|305
|Hampton County
|0
|0
|5,024
|86
|Horry County
|0
|0
|97,534
|1,159
|Jasper County
|0
|0
|5,924
|93
|Kershaw County
|0
|0
|21,623
|261
|Lancaster County
|0
|0
|25,276
|281
|Laurens County
|0
|0
|18,667
|295
|Lee County
|0
|0
|4,272
|95
|Lexington County
|0
|0
|96,569
|872
|Marion County
|0
|0
|8,564
|163
|Marlboro County
|0
|0
|7,880
|105
|McCormick County
|0
|0
|2,244
|40
|Newberry County
|0
|0
|13,355
|195
|Oconee County
|0
|0
|24,348
|343
|Orangeburg County
|0
|0
|23,425
|420
|Pickens County
|0
|0
|46,111
|632
|Richland County
|0
|0
|123,578
|947
|Saluda County
|0
|0
|3,968
|78
|Spartanburg County
|0
|0
|95,357
|1,548
|Sumter County
|0
|0
|28,100
|394
|Union County
|0
|0
|7,750
|150
|Williamsburg County
|0
|0
|8,557
|146
|York County
|0
|0
|78,263
|678
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.