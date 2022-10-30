USAFactsUSAFacts
IssuesDataReports
Midterm MapClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Oklahoma coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Oklahoma faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Oklahoma
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,205,5190
Deaths17,0121

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Oklahoma, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

1
95

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Oklahoma. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Oklahoma

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adair County209,30878
Alfalfa County001,82117
Atoka County304,38554
Beaver County001,12711
Beckham County406,731108
Blaine County102,74648
Bryan County12016,032139
Caddo County109,422180
Canadian County17045,680404
Carter County5017,361249
Cherokee County5016,485158
Choctaw County104,76967
Cimarron County006718
Cleveland County36093,795854
Coal County001,97125
Comanche County5037,114413
Cotton County001,58833
Craig County405,58655
Creek County9021,063343
Custer County209,089172
Delaware County6012,846211
Dewey County201,18434
Ellis County1094411
Garfield County3017,230304
Garvin County307,998153
Grady County5015,812254
Grant County101,21217
Greer County101,48342
Harmon County0071212
Harper County0080212
Haskell County003,20243
Hughes County002,97363
Jackson County207,698109
Jefferson County001,48226
Johnston County103,57357
Kay County4014,267223
Kingfisher County104,62771
Kiowa County102,21555
Latimer County102,56238
Le Flore County6014,669111
Lincoln County309,197145
Logan County6012,689169
Love County203,63644
Major County102,81542
Marshall County205,26248
Mayes County3012,152169
McClain County4013,393141
McCurtain County309,134169
McIntosh County105,483128
Murray County304,90182
Muskogee County4022,917358
Noble County103,42543
Nowata County103,09944
Okfuskee County103,99564
Oklahoma County680231,4432,574
Okmulgee County5011,019204
Osage County5012,739175
Ottawa County10010,819129
Pawnee County304,73685
Payne County5021,588177
Pittsburg County5012,980224
Pontotoc County10015,060159
Pottawatomie County13024,589295
Pushmataha County003,08445
Roger Mills County101,02816
Rogers County15029,519399
Seminole County507,224139
Sequoyah County2012,203111
Stephens County3012,555214
Texas County106,56457
Tillman County001,71536
Tulsa County800198,7352,256
Wagoner County10025,409288
Washington County3014,622270
Washita County103,03158
Woods County002,55141
Woodward County1905,85583

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content