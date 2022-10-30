USAFactsUSAFacts
New Mexico coronavirus cases and deaths

How is New Mexico faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in New Mexico, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
New Mexico
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases625,654353
Deaths8,6223

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In New Mexico, there were 416 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 1 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New Mexico. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for New Mexico

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Bernalillo County1441182,7462,111
Catron County0048422
Chaves County3023,828356
Cibola County508,689204
Colfax County102,67268
Curry County3014,563231
De Baca County106626
Doña Ana County15072,545910
Eddy County3018,684322
Grant County1508,803106
Guadalupe County001,25518
Harding County00964
Hidalgo County001,25016
Lea County2021,652405
Lincoln County106,20570
Los Alamos County404,28022
Luna County107,676147
McKinley County14030,622631
Mora County1094220
Otero County4015,894217
Quay County102,39069
Rio Arriba County8012,376154
Roosevelt County005,849109
San Juan County35047,874830
San Miguel County507,14874
Sandoval County29041,888484
Santa Fe County37137,563357
Sierra County102,35885
Socorro County104,43096
Taos County706,761100
Torrance County103,12059
Union County2090219
Valencia County8022,410300

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

