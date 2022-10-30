USAFactsUSAFacts
IssuesDataReports
Midterm MapClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Nevada coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Nevada faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Nevada, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Nevada
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases842,751217
Deaths11,5441

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Nevada, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

1
13

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Nevada. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Nevada

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Carson City3016,696228
Churchill County307,386118
Clark County1721643,5109,012
Douglas County408,48596
Elko County2012,685147
Esmeralda County001175
Eureka County001782
Humboldt County002,72965
Lander County001,29021
Lincoln County0063010
Lyon County2011,620181
Mineral County001,43219
Nye County108,682295
Pershing County002,30532
Storey County0017614
Washoe County280123,1021,276
White Pine County001,72823

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content