Nebraska coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|540,345
|0
|Deaths
|4,559
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Nebraska, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Nebraska. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Nebraska
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams County
|0
|0
|6,499
|46
|Antelope County
|0
|0
|1,075
|7
|Arthur County
|0
|0
|32
|1
|Banner County
|0
|0
|89
|0
|Blaine County
|0
|0
|67
|0
|Boone County
|0
|0
|1,091
|4
|Box Butte County
|0
|0
|2,336
|8
|Boyd County
|0
|0
|404
|3
|Brown County
|0
|0
|506
|2
|Buffalo County
|0
|0
|12,000
|57
|Burt County
|0
|0
|1,343
|12
|Butler County
|0
|0
|1,903
|11
|Cass County
|0
|0
|6,124
|16
|Cedar County
|0
|0
|1,506
|11
|Chase County
|0
|0
|744
|5
|Cherry County
|0
|0
|537
|7
|Cheyenne County
|0
|0
|2,025
|16
|Clay County
|0
|0
|1,515
|11
|Colfax County
|0
|0
|2,737
|21
|Cuming County
|0
|0
|1,806
|15
|Custer County
|0
|0
|2,030
|19
|Dakota County
|0
|0
|6,900
|65
|Dawes County
|0
|0
|1,361
|12
|Dawson County
|0
|0
|5,261
|31
|Deuel County
|0
|0
|322
|1
|Dixon County
|0
|0
|1,182
|9
|Dodge County
|0
|0
|10,107
|62
|Douglas County
|0
|0
|149,432
|718
|Dundy County
|0
|0
|349
|4
|Fillmore County
|0
|0
|1,127
|8
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|421
|4
|Frontier County
|0
|0
|543
|1
|Furnas County
|0
|0
|1,122
|5
|Gage County
|0
|0
|3,588
|19
|Garden County
|0
|0
|368
|1
|Garfield County
|0
|0
|399
|1
|Gosper County
|0
|0
|372
|5
|Grant County
|0
|0
|106
|4
|Greeley County
|0
|0
|410
|1
|Hall County
|0
|0
|16,513
|117
|Hamilton County
|0
|0
|2,254
|17
|Harlan County
|0
|0
|378
|0
|Hayes County
|0
|0
|106
|0
|Hitchcock County
|0
|0
|530
|5
|Holt County
|0
|0
|2,147
|16
|Hooker County
|0
|0
|112
|2
|Howard County
|0
|0
|1,189
|10
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|1,211
|1
|Johnson County
|0
|0
|868
|9
|Kearney County
|0
|0
|1,182
|5
|Keith County
|0
|0
|1,539
|10
|Keya Paha County
|0
|0
|118
|0
|Kimball County
|0
|0
|769
|1
|Knox County
|0
|0
|1,677
|12
|Lancaster County
|0
|0
|78,065
|0
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|8,708
|60
|Logan County
|0
|0
|148
|0
|Loup County
|0
|0
|87
|0
|Madison County
|0
|0
|9,685
|44
|McPherson County
|0
|0
|74
|1
|Merrick County
|0
|0
|1,703
|15
|Morrill County
|0
|0
|1,243
|7
|Nance County
|0
|0
|802
|10
|Nemaha County
|0
|0
|1,485
|15
|Nuckolls County
|0
|0
|977
|11
|Otoe County
|0
|0
|3,344
|10
|Pawnee County
|0
|0
|412
|1
|Perkins County
|0
|0
|530
|11
|Phelps County
|0
|0
|2,326
|10
|Pierce County
|0
|0
|1,272
|20
|Platte County
|0
|0
|8,648
|50
|Polk County
|0
|0
|1,219
|9
|Red Willow County
|0
|0
|2,329
|15
|Richardson County
|0
|0
|1,807
|19
|Rock County
|0
|0
|172
|2
|Saline County
|0
|0
|3,796
|2
|Sarpy County
|0
|0
|49,702
|131
|Saunders County
|0
|0
|5,023
|16
|Scotts Bluff County
|0
|0
|9,439
|48
|Seward County
|0
|0
|3,371
|32
|Sheridan County
|0
|0
|1,000
|10
|Sherman County
|0
|0
|586
|4
|Sioux County
|0
|0
|65
|0
|Stanton County
|0
|0
|744
|11
|Thayer County
|0
|0
|1,109
|4
|Thomas County
|0
|0
|96
|1
|Thurston County
|0
|0
|1,782
|11
|Valley County
|0
|0
|752
|2
|Washington County
|0
|0
|4,552
|25
|Wayne County
|0
|0
|1,823
|7
|Webster County
|0
|0
|712
|7
|Wheeler County
|0
|0
|127
|0
|York County
|0
|0
|3,920
|11
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.