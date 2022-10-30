USAFactsUSAFacts
IssuesDataReports
Midterm MapClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Missouri coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Missouri faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Missouri, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Missouri
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,411,7210
Deaths19,9930

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Missouri, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Missouri. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Missouri

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adair County005,50262
Andrew County004,75856
Atchison County001,39021
Audrain County005,734111
Barry County006,625127
Barton County002,84451
Bates County003,74692
Benton County004,179103
Bollinger County002,58938
Boone County0043,350250
Buchanan County0022,740307
Butler County0010,111166
Caldwell County001,69438
Callaway County0012,072127
Camden County009,280179
Cape Girardeau County0018,740241
Carroll County002,22644
Carter County001,49924
Cass County0024,967307
Cedar County002,92255
Chariton County001,69936
Christian County0020,868256
Clark County001,59032
Clay County0026,987351
Clinton County004,804117
Cole County0020,121282
Cooper County004,14175
Crawford County005,396101
Dade County001,43941
Dallas County003,81271
Daviess County001,71628
DeKalb County002,20445
Dent County003,26181
Douglas County002,55079
Dunklin County007,456117
Franklin County0022,675338
Gasconade County003,33495
Gentry County002,15831
Greene County0069,9751,023
Grundy County002,48567
Harrison County001,82133
Henry County005,74183
Hickory County001,82756
Holt County001,05529
Howard County002,16725
Howell County009,002210
Iron County002,19743
Jackson County00208,7742,482
Jasper County0034,597527
Jefferson County0053,990640
Johnson County0012,165140
Knox County0097713
Laclede County008,102175
Lafayette County007,793128
Lawrence County007,786164
Lewis County002,74535
Lincoln County0015,127137
Linn County002,54964
Livingston County003,75196
Macon County003,63453
Madison County003,60157
Maries County001,59937
Marion County007,961118
McDonald County005,35367
Mercer County0069713
Miller County006,101118
Mississippi County003,45756
Moniteau County003,81456
Monroe County002,17342
Montgomery County002,50057
Morgan County004,025109
New Madrid County005,03085
Newton County0011,730203
Nodaway County005,74044
Oregon County002,02233
Osage County003,21244
Ozark County001,71055
Pemiscot County003,00674
Perry County004,98945
Pettis County0012,208160
Phelps County0010,185240
Pike County004,23863
Platte County0010,378101
Polk County008,040108
Pulaski County008,818114
Putnam County0099523
Ralls County002,45526
Randolph County006,013102
Ray County005,14793
Reynolds County001,15825
Ripley County002,69061
Saline County006,269102
Schuyler County0073526
Scotland County0068118
Scott County0011,109159
Shannon County001,60738
Shelby County001,55515
St. Charles County0093,814918
St. Clair County002,10234
St. Francois County0019,070294
St. Louis County00215,9403,129
St. Louis city0056,254772
Ste. Genevieve County003,65539
Stoddard County006,103128
Stone County005,784120
Sullivan County001,70621
Taney County0013,307223
Texas County004,719100
Vernon County005,051109
Warren County008,133102
Washington County005,983137
Wayne County002,40053
Webster County009,025146
Worth County004013
Wright County003,83480

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content