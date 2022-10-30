Missouri coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,411,721
|0
|Deaths
|19,993
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Missouri, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Missouri. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Missouri
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair County
|0
|0
|5,502
|62
|Andrew County
|0
|0
|4,758
|56
|Atchison County
|0
|0
|1,390
|21
|Audrain County
|0
|0
|5,734
|111
|Barry County
|0
|0
|6,625
|127
|Barton County
|0
|0
|2,844
|51
|Bates County
|0
|0
|3,746
|92
|Benton County
|0
|0
|4,179
|103
|Bollinger County
|0
|0
|2,589
|38
|Boone County
|0
|0
|43,350
|250
|Buchanan County
|0
|0
|22,740
|307
|Butler County
|0
|0
|10,111
|166
|Caldwell County
|0
|0
|1,694
|38
|Callaway County
|0
|0
|12,072
|127
|Camden County
|0
|0
|9,280
|179
|Cape Girardeau County
|0
|0
|18,740
|241
|Carroll County
|0
|0
|2,226
|44
|Carter County
|0
|0
|1,499
|24
|Cass County
|0
|0
|24,967
|307
|Cedar County
|0
|0
|2,922
|55
|Chariton County
|0
|0
|1,699
|36
|Christian County
|0
|0
|20,868
|256
|Clark County
|0
|0
|1,590
|32
|Clay County
|0
|0
|26,987
|351
|Clinton County
|0
|0
|4,804
|117
|Cole County
|0
|0
|20,121
|282
|Cooper County
|0
|0
|4,141
|75
|Crawford County
|0
|0
|5,396
|101
|Dade County
|0
|0
|1,439
|41
|Dallas County
|0
|0
|3,812
|71
|Daviess County
|0
|0
|1,716
|28
|DeKalb County
|0
|0
|2,204
|45
|Dent County
|0
|0
|3,261
|81
|Douglas County
|0
|0
|2,550
|79
|Dunklin County
|0
|0
|7,456
|117
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|22,675
|338
|Gasconade County
|0
|0
|3,334
|95
|Gentry County
|0
|0
|2,158
|31
|Greene County
|0
|0
|69,975
|1,023
|Grundy County
|0
|0
|2,485
|67
|Harrison County
|0
|0
|1,821
|33
|Henry County
|0
|0
|5,741
|83
|Hickory County
|0
|0
|1,827
|56
|Holt County
|0
|0
|1,055
|29
|Howard County
|0
|0
|2,167
|25
|Howell County
|0
|0
|9,002
|210
|Iron County
|0
|0
|2,197
|43
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|208,774
|2,482
|Jasper County
|0
|0
|34,597
|527
|Jefferson County
|0
|0
|53,990
|640
|Johnson County
|0
|0
|12,165
|140
|Knox County
|0
|0
|977
|13
|Laclede County
|0
|0
|8,102
|175
|Lafayette County
|0
|0
|7,793
|128
|Lawrence County
|0
|0
|7,786
|164
|Lewis County
|0
|0
|2,745
|35
|Lincoln County
|0
|0
|15,127
|137
|Linn County
|0
|0
|2,549
|64
|Livingston County
|0
|0
|3,751
|96
|Macon County
|0
|0
|3,634
|53
|Madison County
|0
|0
|3,601
|57
|Maries County
|0
|0
|1,599
|37
|Marion County
|0
|0
|7,961
|118
|McDonald County
|0
|0
|5,353
|67
|Mercer County
|0
|0
|697
|13
|Miller County
|0
|0
|6,101
|118
|Mississippi County
|0
|0
|3,457
|56
|Moniteau County
|0
|0
|3,814
|56
|Monroe County
|0
|0
|2,173
|42
|Montgomery County
|0
|0
|2,500
|57
|Morgan County
|0
|0
|4,025
|109
|New Madrid County
|0
|0
|5,030
|85
|Newton County
|0
|0
|11,730
|203
|Nodaway County
|0
|0
|5,740
|44
|Oregon County
|0
|0
|2,022
|33
|Osage County
|0
|0
|3,212
|44
|Ozark County
|0
|0
|1,710
|55
|Pemiscot County
|0
|0
|3,006
|74
|Perry County
|0
|0
|4,989
|45
|Pettis County
|0
|0
|12,208
|160
|Phelps County
|0
|0
|10,185
|240
|Pike County
|0
|0
|4,238
|63
|Platte County
|0
|0
|10,378
|101
|Polk County
|0
|0
|8,040
|108
|Pulaski County
|0
|0
|8,818
|114
|Putnam County
|0
|0
|995
|23
|Ralls County
|0
|0
|2,455
|26
|Randolph County
|0
|0
|6,013
|102
|Ray County
|0
|0
|5,147
|93
|Reynolds County
|0
|0
|1,158
|25
|Ripley County
|0
|0
|2,690
|61
|Saline County
|0
|0
|6,269
|102
|Schuyler County
|0
|0
|735
|26
|Scotland County
|0
|0
|681
|18
|Scott County
|0
|0
|11,109
|159
|Shannon County
|0
|0
|1,607
|38
|Shelby County
|0
|0
|1,555
|15
|St. Charles County
|0
|0
|93,814
|918
|St. Clair County
|0
|0
|2,102
|34
|St. Francois County
|0
|0
|19,070
|294
|St. Louis County
|0
|0
|215,940
|3,129
|St. Louis city
|0
|0
|56,254
|772
|Ste. Genevieve County
|0
|0
|3,655
|39
|Stoddard County
|0
|0
|6,103
|128
|Stone County
|0
|0
|5,784
|120
|Sullivan County
|0
|0
|1,706
|21
|Taney County
|0
|0
|13,307
|223
|Texas County
|0
|0
|4,719
|100
|Vernon County
|0
|0
|5,051
|109
|Warren County
|0
|0
|8,133
|102
|Washington County
|0
|0
|5,983
|137
|Wayne County
|0
|0
|2,400
|53
|Webster County
|0
|0
|9,025
|146
|Worth County
|0
|0
|401
|3
|Wright County
|0
|0
|3,834
|80
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.