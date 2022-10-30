Iowa coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|861,080
|10
|Deaths
|10,152
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Iowa, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Iowa. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Iowa
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair County
|0
|0
|1,756
|51
|Adams County
|0
|0
|901
|14
|Allamakee County
|1
|0
|3,111
|63
|Appanoose County
|0
|0
|3,256
|72
|Audubon County
|0
|0
|1,237
|23
|Benton County
|2
|0
|6,812
|80
|Black Hawk County
|9
|0
|37,049
|505
|Boone County
|1
|0
|6,226
|64
|Bremer County
|1
|0
|6,119
|85
|Buchanan County
|2
|0
|5,263
|65
|Buena Vista County
|2
|0
|6,756
|62
|Butler County
|0
|0
|3,616
|56
|Calhoun County
|1
|0
|2,921
|26
|Carroll County
|0
|0
|5,443
|76
|Cass County
|1
|0
|3,138
|82
|Cedar County
|1
|0
|4,758
|43
|Cerro Gordo County
|2
|0
|12,277
|174
|Cherokee County
|1
|0
|3,407
|70
|Chickasaw County
|1
|0
|3,011
|34
|Clarke County
|1
|0
|2,553
|41
|Clay County
|1
|0
|4,603
|49
|Clayton County
|2
|0
|3,852
|77
|Clinton County
|5
|0
|13,267
|160
|Crawford County
|2
|0
|4,831
|55
|Dallas County
|5
|0
|25,895
|152
|Davis County
|0
|0
|1,749
|35
|Decatur County
|1
|0
|1,751
|28
|Delaware County
|1
|0
|4,528
|69
|Des Moines County
|6
|0
|10,583
|152
|Dickinson County
|1
|0
|4,549
|76
|Dubuque County
|8
|0
|29,301
|313
|Emmet County
|1
|0
|2,570
|55
|Fayette County
|1
|0
|4,718
|84
|Floyd County
|1
|0
|4,021
|66
|Franklin County
|0
|0
|2,813
|47
|Fremont County
|1
|0
|1,559
|26
|Greene County
|1
|0
|1,929
|26
|Grundy County
|1
|0
|2,845
|48
|Guthrie County
|1
|0
|2,655
|47
|Hamilton County
|2
|0
|3,813
|79
|Hancock County
|1
|0
|3,125
|49
|Hardin County
|1
|0
|4,766
|65
|Harrison County
|1
|0
|3,694
|96
|Henry County
|2
|0
|6,222
|79
|Howard County
|0
|0
|2,250
|37
|Humboldt County
|1
|0
|2,924
|41
|Ida County
|0
|0
|1,992
|49
|Iowa County
|0
|0
|4,134
|50
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|5,290
|71
|Jasper County
|3
|0
|9,883
|119
|Jefferson County
|1
|0
|4,078
|54
|Johnson County
|18
|0
|42,553
|167
|Jones County
|1
|0
|6,155
|79
|Keokuk County
|0
|0
|2,330
|53
|Kossuth County
|0
|0
|4,195
|92
|Lee County
|2
|0
|8,782
|147
|Linn County
|19
|0
|61,047
|627
|Louisa County
|1
|0
|2,804
|65
|Lucas County
|0
|0
|2,039
|33
|Lyon County
|0
|0
|2,983
|52
|Madison County
|2
|0
|3,519
|44
|Mahaska County
|1
|0
|5,526
|92
|Marion County
|2
|0
|8,444
|128
|Marshall County
|2
|0
|10,766
|124
|Mills County
|1
|0
|3,805
|45
|Mitchell County
|1
|0
|2,694
|49
|Monona County
|0
|0
|1,974
|51
|Monroe County
|1
|0
|2,100
|52
|Montgomery County
|1
|0
|2,463
|57
|Muscatine County
|1
|0
|10,817
|138
|O'Brien County
|1
|0
|3,753
|73
|Osceola County
|0
|0
|1,477
|22
|Page County
|0
|0
|3,660
|50
|Palo Alto County
|1
|0
|2,274
|40
|Plymouth County
|2
|0
|6,819
|107
|Pocahontas County
|2
|0
|1,836
|27
|Polk County
|25
|0
|141,532
|1,170
|Pottawattamie County
|7
|0
|26,798
|333
|Poweshiek County
|2
|0
|4,373
|63
|Ringgold County
|2
|0
|1,265
|38
|Sac County
|3
|0
|2,751
|41
|Scott County
|7
|0
|46,752
|424
|Shelby County
|1
|0
|3,000
|53
|Sioux County
|1
|0
|8,576
|91
|Story County
|5
|0
|22,260
|95
|Tama County
|0
|0
|4,398
|96
|Taylor County
|0
|0
|1,457
|23
|Union County
|1
|0
|3,054
|54
|Van Buren County
|0
|0
|1,584
|27
|Wapello County
|2
|0
|9,954
|216
|Warren County
|3
|0
|13,930
|144
|Washington County
|2
|0
|6,434
|83
|Wayne County
|1
|0
|1,443
|33
|Webster County
|2
|0
|11,576
|178
|Winnebago County
|1
|0
|3,309
|47
|Winneshiek County
|1
|0
|4,337
|55
|Woodbury County
|7
|0
|31,760
|348
|Worth County
|1
|0
|1,955
|17
|Wright County
|2
|0
|3,896
|69
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.