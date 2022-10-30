USAFactsUSAFacts
Iowa coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Iowa faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Iowa, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Iowa
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases861,08010
Deaths10,1520

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Iowa, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

1
32

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Iowa. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Iowa

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adair County001,75651
Adams County0090114
Allamakee County103,11163
Appanoose County003,25672
Audubon County001,23723
Benton County206,81280
Black Hawk County9037,049505
Boone County106,22664
Bremer County106,11985
Buchanan County205,26365
Buena Vista County206,75662
Butler County003,61656
Calhoun County102,92126
Carroll County005,44376
Cass County103,13882
Cedar County104,75843
Cerro Gordo County2012,277174
Cherokee County103,40770
Chickasaw County103,01134
Clarke County102,55341
Clay County104,60349
Clayton County203,85277
Clinton County5013,267160
Crawford County204,83155
Dallas County5025,895152
Davis County001,74935
Decatur County101,75128
Delaware County104,52869
Des Moines County6010,583152
Dickinson County104,54976
Dubuque County8029,301313
Emmet County102,57055
Fayette County104,71884
Floyd County104,02166
Franklin County002,81347
Fremont County101,55926
Greene County101,92926
Grundy County102,84548
Guthrie County102,65547
Hamilton County203,81379
Hancock County103,12549
Hardin County104,76665
Harrison County103,69496
Henry County206,22279
Howard County002,25037
Humboldt County102,92441
Ida County001,99249
Iowa County004,13450
Jackson County005,29071
Jasper County309,883119
Jefferson County104,07854
Johnson County18042,553167
Jones County106,15579
Keokuk County002,33053
Kossuth County004,19592
Lee County208,782147
Linn County19061,047627
Louisa County102,80465
Lucas County002,03933
Lyon County002,98352
Madison County203,51944
Mahaska County105,52692
Marion County208,444128
Marshall County2010,766124
Mills County103,80545
Mitchell County102,69449
Monona County001,97451
Monroe County102,10052
Montgomery County102,46357
Muscatine County1010,817138
O'Brien County103,75373
Osceola County001,47722
Page County003,66050
Palo Alto County102,27440
Plymouth County206,819107
Pocahontas County201,83627
Polk County250141,5321,170
Pottawattamie County7026,798333
Poweshiek County204,37363
Ringgold County201,26538
Sac County302,75141
Scott County7046,752424
Shelby County103,00053
Sioux County108,57691
Story County5022,26095
Tama County004,39896
Taylor County001,45723
Union County103,05454
Van Buren County001,58427
Wapello County209,954216
Warren County3013,930144
Washington County206,43483
Wayne County101,44333
Webster County2011,576178
Winnebago County103,30947
Winneshiek County104,33755
Woodbury County7031,760348
Worth County101,95517
Wright County203,89669

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

