California coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|10,476,401
|0
|Deaths
|95,614
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In California, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in California. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for California
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Alameda County
|0
|0
|349,330
|2,030
|Alpine County
|0
|0
|136
|0
|Amador County
|0
|0
|10,024
|94
|Butte County
|0
|0
|39,606
|456
|Calaveras County
|0
|0
|8,541
|135
|Colusa County
|0
|0
|3,805
|22
|Contra Costa County
|0
|0
|251,718
|1,443
|Del Norte County
|0
|0
|7,449
|55
|El Dorado County
|0
|0
|32,443
|231
|Fresno County
|0
|0
|275,499
|2,890
|Glenn County
|0
|0
|5,543
|42
|Humboldt County
|0
|0
|21,976
|160
|Imperial County
|0
|0
|65,801
|961
|Inyo County
|0
|0
|4,497
|60
|Kern County
|0
|0
|219,668
|2,420
|Kings County
|0
|0
|59,630
|460
|Lake County
|0
|0
|12,847
|147
|Lassen County
|0
|0
|9,977
|63
|Los Angeles County
|0
|0
|3,289,556
|33,526
|Madera County
|0
|0
|44,119
|371
|Marin County
|0
|0
|45,517
|314
|Mariposa County
|0
|0
|3,096
|29
|Mendocino County
|0
|0
|16,059
|136
|Merced County
|0
|0
|72,439
|869
|Modoc County
|0
|0
|883
|9
|Mono County
|0
|0
|3,212
|7
|Monterey County
|0
|0
|94,274
|768
|Napa County
|0
|0
|32,394
|157
|Nevada County
|0
|0
|19,051
|132
|Orange County
|0
|0
|669,922
|7,536
|Placer County
|0
|0
|76,022
|662
|Plumas County
|0
|0
|3,691
|13
|Riverside County
|0
|0
|697,442
|6,536
|Sacramento County
|0
|0
|348,255
|3,333
|San Benito County
|0
|0
|16,249
|101
|San Bernardino County
|0
|0
|673,126
|8,110
|San Diego County
|0
|0
|928,182
|5,517
|San Francisco County
|0
|0
|179,959
|1,056
|San Joaquin County
|0
|0
|198,033
|2,335
|San Luis Obispo County
|0
|0
|63,396
|525
|San Mateo County
|0
|0
|169,481
|721
|Santa Barbara County
|0
|0
|106,125
|726
|Santa Clara County
|0
|0
|434,666
|2,502
|Santa Cruz County
|0
|0
|63,592
|275
|Shasta County
|0
|0
|35,031
|591
|Sierra County
|0
|0
|305
|5
|Siskiyou County
|0
|0
|5,298
|94
|Solano County
|0
|0
|105,549
|457
|Sonoma County
|0
|0
|107,429
|526
|Stanislaus County
|0
|0
|138,203
|1,781
|Sutter County
|0
|0
|24,388
|232
|Tehama County
|0
|0
|13,647
|208
|Trinity County
|0
|0
|1,396
|20
|Tulare County
|0
|0
|122,035
|1,537
|Tuolumne County
|0
|0
|15,625
|193
|Ventura County
|0
|0
|209,424
|1,569
|Yolo County
|0
|0
|47,611
|346
|Yuba County
|0
|0
|18,965
|120
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.