California coronavirus cases and deaths

How is California faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in California, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
California
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases10,476,4010
Deaths95,6140

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In California, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in California. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for California

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Alameda County00349,3302,030
Alpine County001360
Amador County0010,02494
Butte County0039,606456
Calaveras County008,541135
Colusa County003,80522
Contra Costa County00251,7181,443
Del Norte County007,44955
El Dorado County0032,443231
Fresno County00275,4992,890
Glenn County005,54342
Humboldt County0021,976160
Imperial County0065,801961
Inyo County004,49760
Kern County00219,6682,420
Kings County0059,630460
Lake County0012,847147
Lassen County009,97763
Los Angeles County003,289,55633,526
Madera County0044,119371
Marin County0045,517314
Mariposa County003,09629
Mendocino County0016,059136
Merced County0072,439869
Modoc County008839
Mono County003,2127
Monterey County0094,274768
Napa County0032,394157
Nevada County0019,051132
Orange County00669,9227,536
Placer County0076,022662
Plumas County003,69113
Riverside County00697,4426,536
Sacramento County00348,2553,333
San Benito County0016,249101
San Bernardino County00673,1268,110
San Diego County00928,1825,517
San Francisco County00179,9591,056
San Joaquin County00198,0332,335
San Luis Obispo County0063,396525
San Mateo County00169,481721
Santa Barbara County00106,125726
Santa Clara County00434,6662,502
Santa Cruz County0063,592275
Shasta County0035,031591
Sierra County003055
Siskiyou County005,29894
Solano County00105,549457
Sonoma County00107,429526
Stanislaus County00138,2031,781
Sutter County0024,388232
Tehama County0013,647208
Trinity County001,39620
Tulare County00122,0351,537
Tuolumne County0015,625193
Ventura County00209,4241,569
Yolo County0047,611346
Yuba County0018,965120

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

