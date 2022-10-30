New York Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is New York progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has New York administered?

In New York , 17,898,356 people or 92% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 15,265,493 people or 78% of New York 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 7,208,609 people or 37% of New York 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in New York

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in New York ?

Doses delivered and administered in New York as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

55,705,795 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in New York

42,870,606 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York