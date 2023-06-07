Maryland Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

In Maryland, 5,566,178 people or 92% of the state has received at least one dose.
In Maryland, 5,566,178 people or 92% of the population have received at least one dose.
Overall, 4,835,390 people or 80% of Maryland's population have been fully vaccinated.
Additionally, people or <1% of the population in Maryland received a booster or similar dose.
22,359,840 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Maryland
14,722,268 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maryland
Percent of state's population who have received vaccines according to most recent state data.
|State
|% of population with at least one dose
|% fully vaccinated
|% with booster or additional dose
|Alabama
|64.3%
|52.5%
|20.1%
|Alaska
|72%
|64.4%
|30.8%
|Arizona
|76.4%
|63.8%
|29.4%
|Arkansas
|68.8%
|56.1%
|24%
|California
|85.2%
|74.2%
|41.5%
|Colorado
|82.2%
|72.4%
|40.5%
|Connecticut
|>95%*
|81.8%
|44.3%
|Delaware
|86.3%
|71.8%
|35.4%
|District of Columbia
|>95%*
|82.1%
|37.9%
|Florida
|81.4%
|68.6%
|29.4%
|Georgia
|67.3%
|56.4%
|23.6%
|Hawaii
|90.2%
|80.5%
|46.8%
|Idaho
|63%
|55.7%
|26%
|Illinois
|78.1%
|70.3%
|39%
|Indiana
|63.6%
|57.2%
|28.2%
|Iowa
|69.7%
|63.5%
|35.4%
|Kansas
|74.9%
|64.1%
|30.3%
|Kentucky
|67.9%
|58.9%
|27.7%
|Louisiana
|62.3%
|54.6%
|23%
|Maine
|94.6%
|82.1%
|48.6%
|Maryland
|90%
|78.3%
|43.1%
|Massachusetts
|>95%*
|82.2%
|44.8%
|Michigan
|68.6%
|61.6%
|35.2%
|Minnesota
|77.5%
|71%
|43.4%
|Mississippi
|61.1%
|53.3%
|21.4%
|Missouri
|68.2%
|58%
|26.5%
|Montana
|67.2%
|58.4%
|29.5%
|Nebraska
|72.3%
|65.3%
|35.2%
|Nevada
|77.6%
|62.6%
|26%
|New Hampshire
|84.8%
|69.7%
|35%
|New Jersey
|93.2%
|77.9%
|39.4%
|New Mexico
|91.7%
|73.7%
|39.1%
|New York
|92.9%
|79.4%
|38%
|North Carolina
|89.2%
|65%
|19.5%
|North Dakota
|68%
|57.4%
|26.7%
|Ohio
|64.9%
|59.7%
|33%
|Oklahoma
|73.4%
|59.4%
|23.9%
|Oregon
|80.2%
|71.3%
|40.6%
|Pennsylvania
|88.5%
|71.5%
|32.6%
|Rhode Island
|>95%*
|86.1%
|48.8%
|South Carolina
|69.9%
|59%
|25.5%
|South Dakota
|81%
|64.6%
|29%
|Tennessee
|63.8%
|55.8%
|26.2%
|Texas
|75%
|62.4%
|23.5%
|Utah
|74.3%
|65.9%
|31.7%
|Vermont
|>95%*
|83.9%
|54%
|Virginia
|88.9%
|75.4%
|39%
|Washington
|83.7%
|74.8%
|42.1%
|West Virginia
|66.7%
|59.1%
|28.6%
|Wisconsin
|73.9%
|67.3%
|39.8%
|Wyoming
|59.8%
|52.3%
|24%