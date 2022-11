Maine Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Maine progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Maine administered?

In Maine , 1,253,105 people or 93% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,092,080 people or 81% of Maine 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 637,944 people or 47% of Maine 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Maine

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Maine ?

Doses delivered and administered in Maine as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

4,420,150 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Maine

3,272,422 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maine