Connecticut Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Connecticut progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Connecticut administered?

In Connecticut , 3,670,090 people or more than 95%* of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 2,967,081 people or 83% of Connecticut 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, people or <1% of Connecticut 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Connecticut

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Connecticut ?

Doses delivered and administered in Connecticut as of May 10, 2023

Total number of doses

11,881,825 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Connecticut

9,040,989 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Connecticut