Arkansas Coronavirus Vaccination Progress

How is Arkansas progressing in its mission to vaccinate the population? See how many people are fully vaccinated state-wide and parse the numbers by demographics.

How many COVID-19 vaccines has Arkansas administered?

In Arkansas , 2,058,697 people or 68% of the state has received at least one dose.

Overall, 1,678,024 people or 56% of Arkansas 's population are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 705,463 people or 23% of Arkansas 's population have recieved a booster dose.

Percent of people receiving vaccines in Arkansas

One dose and incomplete Two doses or equivalent Three or more

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. see more

* In Dec. 2021, the CDC capped vaccination estimates to 95% to account for accuracy differences in vaccination coverage estimates between jurisdictions.

What is the progress on vaccinations in Arkansas ?

Doses delivered and administered in Arkansas as of October 26, 2022

Total number of doses

7,633,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Arkansas

4,641,392 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Arkansas