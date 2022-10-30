USAFactsUSAFacts
IssuesDataReports
Midterm MapClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Wyoming coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Wyoming faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Wyoming, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Wyoming
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases178,44458
Deaths1,9080

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Wyoming, there were 412 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 2 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

4
42

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Wyoming. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Wyoming

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Albany County3011,23952
Big Horn County102,93864
Campbell County2013,395154
Carbon County004,93355
Converse County103,52756
Crook County001,51330
Fremont County8016,160202
Goshen County104,46458
Hot Springs County201,37519
Johnson County302,20421
Laramie County9030,292308
Lincoln County104,76132
Natrona County10024,927286
Niobrara County0075910
Park County307,494150
Platte County202,18343
Sheridan County409,35082
Sublette County102,24828
Sweetwater County3012,182131
Teton County2011,81416
Uinta County106,18643
Washakie County002,67247
Weston County101,82821

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content