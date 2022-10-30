USAFactsUSAFacts
Virginia coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Virginia faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Virginia, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Virginia
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases2,113,5521,003
Deaths22,13811

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Virginia, there were 1,013 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 20 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

1
95

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Virginia. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Virginia

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Accomack County508,303113
Albemarle County13023,296193
Alexandria city11042,143210
Alleghany County004,153108
Amelia County103,24260
Amherst County308,708103
Appomattox County104,58458
Arlington County33061,822343
Augusta County6022,797231
Bath County001,01521
Bedford County10020,515263
Bland County502,22424
Botetourt County309,147109
Bristol city205,67197
Brunswick County103,78152
Buchanan County205,805134
Buckingham County204,70361
Buena Vista city102,14245
Campbell County12016,218232
Caroline County308,47592
Carroll County-108,780157
Charles City County201,51231
Charlotte County603,12849
Charlottesville city5011,95884
Chesapeake city25059,901539
Chesterfield County43092,217829
Clarke County103,21755
Colonial Heights city205,908107
Covington city201,74530
Craig County201,36325
Culpeper County4013,475165
Cumberland County101,68929
Danville city-13013,526290
Dickenson County304,40863
Dinwiddie County406,871103
Emporia city001,53056
Essex County202,64439
Fairfax County1451239,6731,606
Fairfax city102,41648
Falls Church city303,18218
Fauquier County6015,452158
Floyd County1503,34551
Fluvanna County206,44350
Franklin County8013,148210
Franklin city002,58056
Frederick County10024,773267
Fredericksburg city306,67342
Galax city102,99381
Giles County-204,89752
Gloucester County608,864111
Goochland County305,17759
Grayson County1205,15388
Greene County204,74063
Greensville County103,64245
Halifax County508,873178
Hampton city19035,249354
Hanover County20026,643325
Harrisonburg city9014,541170
Henrico County22182,3761,027
Henry County-10015,201296
Highland County004666
Hopewell city207,248122
Isle of Wight County408,572124
James City County7019,577132
King George County306,33850
King William County104,45549
King and Queen County001,36213
Lancaster County102,17938
Lee County707,855105
Lexington city002,53234
Loudoun County41089,819420
Louisa County208,28593
Lunenburg County203,09544
Lynchburg city6022,609294
Madison County102,91044
Manassas Park city204,56128
Manassas city2010,98476
Martinsville city1204,029128
Mathews County101,87127
Mecklenburg County407,289138
Middlesex County102,30151
Montgomery County-6023,064166
Nelson County103,06538
New Kent County405,50141
Newport News city30045,438436
Norfolk city22150,614511
Northampton County102,69672
Northumberland County102,53444
Norton city201,47520
Nottoway County305,227100
Orange County308,491104
Page County506,487127
Patrick County304,48999
Petersburg city609,463145
Pittsylvania County24017,425228
Poquoson city202,76631
Portsmouth city12024,694351
Powhatan County406,05568
Prince Edward County306,18381
Prince George County4010,84983
Prince William County421118,001791
Pulaski County119,102148
Radford city-106,02155
Rappahannock County101,26613
Richmond County102,80127
Richmond city56158,116546
Roanoke County17026,234309
Roanoke city5026,236409
Rockbridge County404,75090
Rockingham County5017,920255
Russell County308,604125
Salem city106,822106
Scott County106,984123
Shenandoah County7012,820246
Smyth County7011,133193
Southampton County204,17297
Spotsylvania County11033,107323
Stafford County21038,767189
Staunton city507,314131
Suffolk city10022,780326
Surry County101,29521
Sussex County102,72444
Tazewell County7012,890201
Virginia Beach city380107,883908
Warren County3010,511169
Washington County15016,747234
Waynesboro city206,99677
Westmoreland County103,89257
Williamsburg city302,16123
Winchester city307,56590
Wise County9012,919212
Wythe County508,912164
York County9012,604120

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

