Utah coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,043,353
|243
|Deaths
|5,047
|1
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Utah, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Utah. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Utah
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Beaver County
|0
|0
|754
|7
|Box Elder County
|4
|0
|15,469
|134
|Cache County
|13
|0
|40,478
|123
|Carbon County
|0
|0
|5,353
|46
|Daggett County
|0
|0
|37
|0
|Davis County
|30
|0
|113,795
|430
|Duchesne County
|0
|0
|1,217
|9
|Emery County
|0
|0
|2,522
|28
|Garfield County
|0
|0
|466
|10
|Grand County
|0
|0
|2,442
|6
|Iron County
|0
|0
|5,374
|32
|Juab County
|0
|0
|2,896
|26
|Kane County
|0
|0
|647
|5
|Millard County
|0
|0
|3,274
|36
|Morgan County
|2
|0
|2,860
|15
|Piute County
|0
|0
|304
|8
|Rich County
|0
|0
|371
|3
|Salt Lake County
|100
|1
|392,045
|1,740
|San Juan County
|3
|0
|4,668
|50
|Sanpete County
|0
|0
|8,370
|64
|Sevier County
|0
|0
|5,446
|33
|Summit County
|4
|0
|15,340
|27
|Tooele County
|7
|0
|24,025
|111
|Uintah County
|0
|0
|1,757
|18
|Utah County
|32
|0
|219,619
|846
|Wasatch County
|2
|0
|11,761
|37
|Washington County
|0
|0
|20,522
|204
|Wayne County
|0
|0
|443
|0
|Weber County
|50
|0
|81,521
|464
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.