South Dakota coronavirus cases and deaths

How is South Dakota faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in South Dakota, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
South Dakota
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases263,46890
Deaths3,0490

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In South Dakota, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in South Dakota. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Aurora County0086717
Beadle County205,20063
Bennett County1087015
Bon Homme County002,41241
Brookings County108,96859
Brown County7011,366124
Brule County001,60526
Buffalo County0065618
Butte County203,11247
Campbell County002977
Charles Mix County403,33636
Clark County1089411
Clay County103,74825
Codington County209,697104
Corson County001,15018
Custer County102,38328
Davison County406,56482
Day County001,39638
Deuel County001,13012
Dewey County103,30744
Douglas County0076816
Edmunds County101,01517
Fall River County402,24741
Faulk County1063117
Grant County102,25751
Gregory County001,15534
Haakon County0050612
Hamlin County001,69641
Hand County0063013
Hanson County007016
Harding County002133
Hughes County104,82262
Hutchinson County001,90339
Hyde County003308
Jackson County0071121
Jerauld County0045220
Jones County001872
Kingsbury County101,46224
Lake County002,51128
Lawrence County307,45188
Lincoln County3016,691107
Lyman County101,33513
Marshall County0087915
McCook County001,45332
McPherson County6050411
Meade County308,02168
Mellette County006118
Miner County0050515
Minnehaha County17061,994537
Moody County001,63628
Oglala Lakota County304,64961
Pennington County7037,129364
Perkins County0076619
Potter County007559
Roberts County102,67756
Sanborn County006358
Spink County001,59236
Stanley County006968
Sully County002593
Todd County403,48252
Tripp County001,56927
Turner County002,12063
Union County004,21853
Walworth County001,44427
Yankton County106,54360
Ziebach County0069911

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

