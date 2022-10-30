South Dakota coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|263,468
|90
|Deaths
|3,049
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In South Dakota, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in South Dakota. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for South Dakota
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Aurora County
|0
|0
|867
|17
|Beadle County
|2
|0
|5,200
|63
|Bennett County
|1
|0
|870
|15
|Bon Homme County
|0
|0
|2,412
|41
|Brookings County
|1
|0
|8,968
|59
|Brown County
|7
|0
|11,366
|124
|Brule County
|0
|0
|1,605
|26
|Buffalo County
|0
|0
|656
|18
|Butte County
|2
|0
|3,112
|47
|Campbell County
|0
|0
|297
|7
|Charles Mix County
|4
|0
|3,336
|36
|Clark County
|1
|0
|894
|11
|Clay County
|1
|0
|3,748
|25
|Codington County
|2
|0
|9,697
|104
|Corson County
|0
|0
|1,150
|18
|Custer County
|1
|0
|2,383
|28
|Davison County
|4
|0
|6,564
|82
|Day County
|0
|0
|1,396
|38
|Deuel County
|0
|0
|1,130
|12
|Dewey County
|1
|0
|3,307
|44
|Douglas County
|0
|0
|768
|16
|Edmunds County
|1
|0
|1,015
|17
|Fall River County
|4
|0
|2,247
|41
|Faulk County
|1
|0
|631
|17
|Grant County
|1
|0
|2,257
|51
|Gregory County
|0
|0
|1,155
|34
|Haakon County
|0
|0
|506
|12
|Hamlin County
|0
|0
|1,696
|41
|Hand County
|0
|0
|630
|13
|Hanson County
|0
|0
|701
|6
|Harding County
|0
|0
|213
|3
|Hughes County
|1
|0
|4,822
|62
|Hutchinson County
|0
|0
|1,903
|39
|Hyde County
|0
|0
|330
|8
|Jackson County
|0
|0
|711
|21
|Jerauld County
|0
|0
|452
|20
|Jones County
|0
|0
|187
|2
|Kingsbury County
|1
|0
|1,462
|24
|Lake County
|0
|0
|2,511
|28
|Lawrence County
|3
|0
|7,451
|88
|Lincoln County
|3
|0
|16,691
|107
|Lyman County
|1
|0
|1,335
|13
|Marshall County
|0
|0
|879
|15
|McCook County
|0
|0
|1,453
|32
|McPherson County
|6
|0
|504
|11
|Meade County
|3
|0
|8,021
|68
|Mellette County
|0
|0
|611
|8
|Miner County
|0
|0
|505
|15
|Minnehaha County
|17
|0
|61,994
|537
|Moody County
|0
|0
|1,636
|28
|Oglala Lakota County
|3
|0
|4,649
|61
|Pennington County
|7
|0
|37,129
|364
|Perkins County
|0
|0
|766
|19
|Potter County
|0
|0
|755
|9
|Roberts County
|1
|0
|2,677
|56
|Sanborn County
|0
|0
|635
|8
|Spink County
|0
|0
|1,592
|36
|Stanley County
|0
|0
|696
|8
|Sully County
|0
|0
|259
|3
|Todd County
|4
|0
|3,482
|52
|Tripp County
|0
|0
|1,569
|27
|Turner County
|0
|0
|2,120
|63
|Union County
|0
|0
|4,218
|53
|Walworth County
|0
|0
|1,444
|27
|Yankton County
|1
|0
|6,543
|60
|Ziebach County
|0
|0
|699
|11
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.