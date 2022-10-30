USAFactsUSAFacts
Pennsylvania coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Pennsylvania faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Pennsylvania
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases3,291,0331,549
Deaths47,58220

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Pennsylvania, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

3
34

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Pennsylvania. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Pennsylvania

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County15029,137396
Allegheny County1362321,5093,583
Armstrong County9017,385373
Beaver County24146,590785
Bedford County5012,276283
Berks County531118,2801,676
Blair County16033,488653
Bradford County21019,008222
Bucks County781145,3012,035
Butler County24052,190792
Cambria County33140,791777
Cameron County0095521
Carbon County11018,641316
Centre County19041,621374
Chester County501110,2761,244
Clarion County509,448213
Clearfield County18022,628376
Clinton County6010,479134
Columbia County13018,205263
Crawford County19023,369343
Cumberland County27159,087936
Dauphin County28067,8951,018
Delaware County671131,7981,958
Elk County508,163111
Erie County45167,510835
Fayette County18036,886720
Forest County002,45636
Franklin County27047,285747
Fulton County404,76669
Greene County4010,032113
Huntingdon County3013,085265
Indiana County14020,609382
Jefferson County9010,458252
Juniata County305,464187
Lackawanna County45154,165847
Lancaster County651139,1741,988
Lawrence County11021,903440
Lebanon County17042,032539
Lehigh County441103,8241,304
Luzerne County59187,7851,491
Lycoming County19032,770568
McKean County609,304159
Mercer County12026,811524
Mifflin County12014,192291
Monroe County28144,372563
Montgomery County1121185,5672,467
Montour County505,51595
Northampton County43093,0091,171
Northumberland County13026,606563
Perry County509,857192
Philadelphia County01366,0345,328
Pike County12012,265107
Potter County303,67397
Schuylkill County22039,524718
Snyder County509,161165
Somerset County11021,213425
Sullivan County101,28437
Susquehanna County809,364120
Tioga County1209,497205
Union County5012,927157
Venango County6013,079257
Warren County708,959225
Washington County24060,609691
Wayne County12012,213184
Westmoreland County45193,5871,474
Wyoming County406,104116
York County681137,5831,586

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

