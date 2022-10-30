USAFactsUSAFacts
Ohio coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Ohio faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Ohio, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Ohio
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases3,173,3751,585
Deaths40,11110

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Ohio, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

4
42

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Ohio. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Ohio

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County308,337156
Allen County16031,364489
Ashland County9014,092230
Ashtabula County22023,950446
Athens County7018,636154
Auglaize County8013,193191
Belmont County5018,163322
Brown County6013,128192
Butler County420109,1981,207
Carroll County306,012131
Champaign County5010,122154
Clark County23040,866603
Clermont County26161,204590
Clinton County4011,956176
Columbiana County13028,036495
Coshocton County309,511166
Crawford County6013,355220
Cuyahoga County1801323,8893,966
Darke County6014,199244
Defiance County4011,673172
Delaware County22052,809280
Erie County16023,111278
Fairfield County19044,691446
Fayette County408,869130
Franklin County1571344,0612,711
Fulton County5011,818182
Gallia County409,703133
Geauga County10018,948280
Greene County27045,009527
Guernsey County7012,879160
Hamilton County910222,6722,152
Hancock County10019,768284
Hardin County208,203164
Harrison County203,93179
Henry County107,394109
Highland County5012,597187
Hocking County308,125128
Holmes County205,619188
Huron County8016,925227
Jackson County4011,076146
Jefferson County10017,704334
Knox County7015,751240
Lake County27057,473767
Lawrence County16022,387278
Licking County24049,376497
Logan County6011,945177
Lorain County60182,1601,015
Lucas County451118,9101,474
Madison County4010,997141
Mahoning County39062,8161,135
Marion County9023,064281
Medina County27047,183523
Meigs County205,86795
Mercer County4010,739145
Miami County12029,806495
Monroe County103,98082
Montgomery County721150,2952,112
Morgan County203,84861
Morrow County408,939107
Muskingum County13029,835309
Noble County103,76460
Ottawa County5010,061148
Paulding County205,24674
Perry County409,813131
Pickaway County12020,011235
Pike County309,351129
Portage County31040,956467
Preble County5010,891204
Putnam County409,271159
Richland County22037,035531
Ross County11023,283315
Sandusky County9016,327251
Scioto County17025,632268
Seneca County4014,745239
Shelby County6012,677195
Stark County49192,3101,778
Summit County741133,4761,782
Trumbull County34049,253979
Tuscarawas County8023,844519
Union County10018,738111
Van Wert County507,680151
Vinton County103,48558
Warren County35068,211618
Washington County10014,555230
Wayne County12026,882455
Williams County15010,870168
Wood County16036,625381
Wyandot County206,216107

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

