North Dakota coronavirus cases and deaths

How is North Dakota faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in North Dakota, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
North Dakota
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases271,913118
Deaths2,2320

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In North Dakota, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in North Dakota. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for North Dakota

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County0065010
Barnes County303,43347
Benson County102,18423
Billings County001661
Bottineau County001,77726
Bowman County008979
Burke County004673
Burleigh County20039,151303
Cass County29067,711333
Cavalier County009247
Dickey County101,69439
Divide County005544
Dunn County101,1388
Eddy County008516
Emmons County1081118
Foster County001,09923
Golden Valley County004974
Grand Forks County13025,413125
Grant County0052711
Griggs County006512
Hettinger County009268
Kidder County0056413
LaMoure County001,12920
Logan County0051812
McHenry County101,49231
McIntosh County107939
McKenzie County103,54225
McLean County103,05449
Mercer County102,87724
Morton County5012,526142
Mountrail County303,68737
Nelson County1086418
Oliver County003625
Pembina County202,25416
Pierce County101,16332
Ramsey County204,07757
Ransom County101,79928
Renville County0061315
Richland County204,57023
Rolette County407,34943
Sargent County101,2179
Sheridan County003247
Sioux County101,51719
Slope County00680
Stark County5012,97286
Steele County004132
Stutsman County407,91797
Towner County0071612
Traill County102,36126
Walsh County203,89534
Ward County7022,891251
Wells County001,16012
Williams County3011,70868

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

