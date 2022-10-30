North Dakota coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|271,913
|118
|Deaths
|2,232
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In North Dakota, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in North Dakota. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for North Dakota
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams County
|0
|0
|650
|10
|Barnes County
|3
|0
|3,433
|47
|Benson County
|1
|0
|2,184
|23
|Billings County
|0
|0
|166
|1
|Bottineau County
|0
|0
|1,777
|26
|Bowman County
|0
|0
|897
|9
|Burke County
|0
|0
|467
|3
|Burleigh County
|20
|0
|39,151
|303
|Cass County
|29
|0
|67,711
|333
|Cavalier County
|0
|0
|924
|7
|Dickey County
|1
|0
|1,694
|39
|Divide County
|0
|0
|554
|4
|Dunn County
|1
|0
|1,138
|8
|Eddy County
|0
|0
|851
|6
|Emmons County
|1
|0
|811
|18
|Foster County
|0
|0
|1,099
|23
|Golden Valley County
|0
|0
|497
|4
|Grand Forks County
|13
|0
|25,413
|125
|Grant County
|0
|0
|527
|11
|Griggs County
|0
|0
|651
|2
|Hettinger County
|0
|0
|926
|8
|Kidder County
|0
|0
|564
|13
|LaMoure County
|0
|0
|1,129
|20
|Logan County
|0
|0
|518
|12
|McHenry County
|1
|0
|1,492
|31
|McIntosh County
|1
|0
|793
|9
|McKenzie County
|1
|0
|3,542
|25
|McLean County
|1
|0
|3,054
|49
|Mercer County
|1
|0
|2,877
|24
|Morton County
|5
|0
|12,526
|142
|Mountrail County
|3
|0
|3,687
|37
|Nelson County
|1
|0
|864
|18
|Oliver County
|0
|0
|362
|5
|Pembina County
|2
|0
|2,254
|16
|Pierce County
|1
|0
|1,163
|32
|Ramsey County
|2
|0
|4,077
|57
|Ransom County
|1
|0
|1,799
|28
|Renville County
|0
|0
|613
|15
|Richland County
|2
|0
|4,570
|23
|Rolette County
|4
|0
|7,349
|43
|Sargent County
|1
|0
|1,217
|9
|Sheridan County
|0
|0
|324
|7
|Sioux County
|1
|0
|1,517
|19
|Slope County
|0
|0
|68
|0
|Stark County
|5
|0
|12,972
|86
|Steele County
|0
|0
|413
|2
|Stutsman County
|4
|0
|7,917
|97
|Towner County
|0
|0
|716
|12
|Traill County
|1
|0
|2,361
|26
|Walsh County
|2
|0
|3,895
|34
|Ward County
|7
|0
|22,891
|251
|Wells County
|0
|0
|1,160
|12
|Williams County
|3
|0
|11,708
|68
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.