North Carolina coronavirus cases and deaths

How is North Carolina faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in North Carolina, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
North Carolina
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases3,220,8690
Deaths26,8850

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In North Carolina, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

0
0

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in North Carolina. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for North Carolina

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Alamance County0056,878529
Alexander County0012,000152
Alleghany County003,44318
Anson County007,872105
Ashe County007,14386
Avery County005,28248
Beaufort County0015,138180
Bertie County005,06275
Bladen County0011,065142
Brunswick County0037,786360
Buncombe County0065,476646
Burke County0029,517347
Cabarrus County0066,993536
Caldwell County0027,466335
Camden County002,06010
Carteret County0017,355150
Caswell County006,23955
Catawba County0056,396643
Chatham County0016,403126
Cherokee County008,202134
Chowan County004,80664
Clay County003,12250
Cleveland County0034,570429
Columbus County0018,151281
Craven County0029,960232
Cumberland County00107,033711
Currituck County005,85640
Dare County009,23830
Davidson County0051,587467
Davie County0013,629118
Duplin County0019,614255
Durham County0095,179371
Edgecombe County0016,456166
Forsyth County00114,777897
Franklin County0024,85892
Gaston County0076,450930
Gates County002,25421
Graham County002,76031
Granville County0017,913124
Greene County006,72676
Guilford County00146,7101,350
Halifax County0017,154198
Harnett County0039,879363
Haywood County0015,879236
Henderson County0030,350350
Hertford County005,85393
Hoke County0018,143133
Hyde County001,61714
Iredell County0057,265515
Jackson County0011,382104
Johnston County0070,801478
Jones County002,70645
Lee County0018,908168
Lenoir County0018,748242
Lincoln County0028,303195
Macon County009,199132
Madison County005,99084
Martin County007,31396
McDowell County0016,181183
Mecklenburg County00342,0231,774
Mitchell County004,40342
Montgomery County008,417137
Moore County0029,228353
Nash County0030,732344
New Hanover County0060,479442
Northampton County005,37691
Onslow County0061,920416
Orange County0036,126148
Pamlico County003,23036
Pasquotank County009,872133
Pender County0017,773143
Perquimans County003,26325
Person County0011,458113
Pitt County0062,995276
Polk County004,55668
Randolph County0041,228477
Richmond County0015,352202
Robeson County0048,528576
Rockingham County0025,699316
Rowan County0048,205616
Rutherford County0020,219417
Sampson County0022,034199
Scotland County0011,916145
Stanly County0022,453282
Stokes County0013,841195
Surry County0025,996392
Swain County004,51352
Transylvania County007,67584
Tyrrell County001,1479
Union County0073,731512
Vance County0014,611130
Wake County00368,4661,263
Warren County005,31048
Washington County003,63252
Watauga County0014,03578
Wayne County0038,507433
Wilkes County0021,107288
Wilson County0025,803343
Yadkin County0013,780128
Yancey County006,12366

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

