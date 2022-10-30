USAFactsUSAFacts
New York coronavirus cases and deaths

How is New York faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in New York, both recent and all-time.

Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases6,143,8343,725
Deaths70,395-229

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In New York, there were 4,390 newly reported COVID-19 cases and -1,942 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7
26

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in New York. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for New York

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Albany County52174,417566
Allegany County5010,291163
Bronx County2648470,9708,090
Broome County40155,436562
Cattaraugus County12018,450240
Cayuga County12019,406167
Chautauqua County18128,120322
Chemung County19025,251247
Chenango County8011,217127
Clinton County14021,220109
Columbia County7012,894158
Cortland County4012,678129
Delaware County609,55985
Dutchess County49078,548705
Erie County1461256,1112,785
Essex County607,21869
Franklin County10011,55151
Fulton County10015,722179
Genesee County11015,840203
Greene County5010,283139
Hamilton County101,0285
Herkimer County9016,679206
Jefferson County18025,156146
Kings County47711844,31113,498
Lewis County507,02053
Livingston County8013,701129
Madison County9016,055139
Monroe County982181,9851,737
Montgomery County12014,315222
Nassau County3221505,6264,058
New York County3675542,2795,788
Niagara County36056,905613
Oneida County38165,706842
Onondaga County761136,3791,143
Ontario County16024,609201
Orange County801129,0921,006
Orleans County5010,039122
Oswego County25032,885214
Otsego County8012,58798
Putnam County16029,186136
Queens County51016796,90812,527
Rensselaer County26039,608291
Richmond County1072197,7732,515
Rockland County570110,391934
Saratoga County30158,233373
Schenectady County28041,330337
Schoharie County506,22139
Schuyler County204,15829
Seneca County607,21294
St. Lawrence County16025,286210
Steuben County14024,020262
Suffolk County306-283523,3952,653
Sullivan County19022,742140
Tioga County13013,31188
Tompkins County16025,15295
Ulster County30040,018392
Warren County17017,710140
Washington County8014,848128
Wayne County11020,722198
Westchester County1690310,2492,849
Wyoming County909,59089
Yates County404,23240

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

