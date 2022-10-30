Montana coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|313,809
|135
|Deaths
|3,569
|0
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Montana, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Montana. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Montana
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Beaverhead County
|1
|0
|2,397
|30
|Big Horn County
|2
|0
|5,483
|102
|Blaine County
|2
|0
|2,444
|33
|Broadwater County
|1
|0
|1,473
|22
|Carbon County
|2
|0
|2,343
|29
|Carter County
|0
|0
|276
|5
|Cascade County
|9
|0
|28,485
|367
|Chouteau County
|0
|0
|1,221
|15
|Custer County
|3
|0
|3,376
|51
|Daniels County
|0
|0
|440
|9
|Dawson County
|1
|0
|2,631
|59
|Deer Lodge County
|2
|0
|3,019
|30
|Fallon County
|1
|0
|732
|10
|Fergus County
|0
|0
|2,821
|60
|Flathead County
|13
|0
|32,741
|297
|Gallatin County
|15
|0
|39,755
|133
|Garfield County
|0
|0
|249
|3
|Glacier County
|2
|0
|4,519
|77
|Golden Valley County
|0
|0
|163
|5
|Granite County
|0
|0
|635
|10
|Hill County
|4
|0
|5,183
|73
|Jefferson County
|2
|0
|2,996
|25
|Judith Basin County
|0
|0
|266
|1
|Lake County
|9
|0
|7,886
|104
|Lewis and Clark County
|9
|0
|20,908
|199
|Liberty County
|0
|0
|503
|4
|Lincoln County
|1
|0
|5,397
|92
|Madison County
|2
|0
|2,276
|22
|McCone County
|0
|0
|430
|9
|Meagher County
|0
|0
|552
|10
|Mineral County
|1
|0
|1,288
|17
|Missoula County
|14
|0
|32,444
|223
|Musselshell County
|1
|0
|1,053
|31
|Park County
|3
|0
|4,960
|39
|Petroleum County
|0
|0
|40
|1
|Phillips County
|0
|0
|1,121
|29
|Pondera County
|1
|0
|1,392
|9
|Powder River County
|0
|0
|398
|10
|Powell County
|0
|0
|2,142
|31
|Prairie County
|0
|0
|287
|4
|Ravalli County
|2
|0
|8,012
|173
|Richland County
|0
|0
|2,871
|36
|Roosevelt County
|2
|0
|3,709
|75
|Rosebud County
|1
|0
|3,007
|62
|Sanders County
|0
|0
|2,372
|53
|Sheridan County
|1
|0
|862
|13
|Silver Bow County
|4
|0
|9,411
|136
|Stillwater County
|0
|0
|1,677
|32
|Sweet Grass County
|1
|0
|875
|13
|Teton County
|0
|0
|1,468
|27
|Toole County
|1
|0
|1,363
|25
|Treasure County
|0
|0
|143
|1
|Valley County
|1
|0
|2,033
|39
|Wheatland County
|0
|0
|430
|14
|Wibaux County
|0
|0
|241
|8
|Yellowstone County
|17
|0
|48,610
|582
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.