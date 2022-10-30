USAFactsUSAFacts
Montana coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Montana faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Montana, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Montana
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases313,809135
Deaths3,5690

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Montana, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Montana. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Montana

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Beaverhead County102,39730
Big Horn County205,483102
Blaine County202,44433
Broadwater County101,47322
Carbon County202,34329
Carter County002765
Cascade County9028,485367
Chouteau County001,22115
Custer County303,37651
Daniels County004409
Dawson County102,63159
Deer Lodge County203,01930
Fallon County1073210
Fergus County002,82160
Flathead County13032,741297
Gallatin County15039,755133
Garfield County002493
Glacier County204,51977
Golden Valley County001635
Granite County0063510
Hill County405,18373
Jefferson County202,99625
Judith Basin County002661
Lake County907,886104
Lewis and Clark County9020,908199
Liberty County005034
Lincoln County105,39792
Madison County202,27622
McCone County004309
Meagher County0055210
Mineral County101,28817
Missoula County14032,444223
Musselshell County101,05331
Park County304,96039
Petroleum County00401
Phillips County001,12129
Pondera County101,3929
Powder River County0039810
Powell County002,14231
Prairie County002874
Ravalli County208,012173
Richland County002,87136
Roosevelt County203,70975
Rosebud County103,00762
Sanders County002,37253
Sheridan County1086213
Silver Bow County409,411136
Stillwater County001,67732
Sweet Grass County1087513
Teton County001,46827
Toole County101,36325
Treasure County001431
Valley County102,03339
Wheatland County0043014
Wibaux County002418
Yellowstone County17048,610582

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

