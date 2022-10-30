USAFactsUSAFacts
Mississippi coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Mississippi faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Mississippi, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Mississippi
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases931,707181
Deaths12,9652

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Mississippi, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Mississippi. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Mississippi

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County408,329149
Alcorn County4011,985163
Amite County003,69570
Attala County206,375120
Benton County202,64650
Bolivar County2010,724187
Calhoun County105,33377
Carroll County002,93558
Chickasaw County106,59799
Choctaw County002,69935
Claiborne County002,47248
Clarke County004,688112
Clay County205,799101
Coahoma County107,610133
Copiah County208,667124
Covington County108,139118
DeSoto County17057,827569
Forrest County5025,937319
Franklin County002,24439
George County108,35490
Greene County003,69860
Grenada County106,150135
Hancock County2014,390160
Harrison County9062,749699
Hinds County13063,541828
Holmes County205,010105
Humphreys County002,24347
Issaquena County002909
Itawamba County208,792147
Jackson County6043,725489
Jasper County105,81678
Jefferson County101,74038
Jefferson Davis County003,39356
Jones County2024,887308
Kemper County002,47451
Lafayette County3017,782186
Lamar County3020,655168
Lauderdale County4021,008379
Lawrence County104,22257
Leake County307,311124
Lee County9031,672315
Leflore County108,354181
Lincoln County109,910163
Lowndes County1020,093247
Madison County9029,454345
Marion County108,180141
Marshall County3011,252181
Monroe County3012,711226
Montgomery County103,46082
Neshoba County2012,113246
Newton County106,768102
Noxubee County203,27249
Oktibbeha County4012,958169
Panola County1011,920177
Pearl River County2017,184284
Perry County003,53965
Pike County4011,924192
Pontotoc County1011,984154
Prentiss County209,527109
Quitman County001,75333
Rankin County12043,905514
Scott County207,515121
Sharkey County001,09427
Simpson County008,186157
Smith County004,75870
Stone County106,38979
Sunflower County006,468128
Tallahatchie County103,66964
Tate County208,405153
Tippah County108,432114
Tishomingo County307,202122
Tunica County102,87948
Union County3010,920128
Walthall County104,33983
Warren County2012,112216
Washington County1011,770208
Wayne County006,68788
Webster County103,81673
Wilkinson County001,90146
Winston County206,199104
Yalobusha County104,63762
Yazoo County209,465114

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

