Minnesota coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Minnesota faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Minnesota, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Minnesota
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,552,8400
Deaths12,8060

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Minnesota, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Minnesota. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Minnesota

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Aitkin County003,18463
Anoka County00105,106808
Becker County009,24496
Beltrami County0012,551128
Benton County0014,910177
Big Stone County001,4659
Blue Earth County0019,001105
Brown County006,83281
Carlton County009,771100
Carver County0028,686119
Cass County007,42384
Chippewa County003,26048
Chisago County0015,410120
Clay County0020,805127
Clearwater County002,20731
Cook County006514
Cottonwood County003,33041
Crow Wing County0016,901172
Dakota County00119,858796
Dodge County006,09522
Douglas County0011,579119
Faribault County004,00154
Fillmore County005,09024
Freeborn County009,47678
Goodhue County0014,138140
Grant County001,55012
Hennepin County00333,7292,634
Houston County004,85020
Hubbard County005,17760
Isanti County0010,611119
Itasca County0011,877149
Jackson County002,22117
Kanabec County003,74357
Kandiyohi County0014,043142
Kittson County001,07628
Koochiching County003,03638
Lac qui Parle County001,84329
Lake County002,27730
Lake of the Woods County008126
Le Sueur County006,73951
Lincoln County001,2526
Lyon County007,31474
Mahnomen County001,87518
Marshall County002,16524
Martin County005,86465
McLeod County0011,278108
Meeker County006,22375
Mille Lacs County007,586117
Morrison County009,594106
Mower County0012,47474
Murray County002,11619
Nicollet County008,68468
Nobles County007,10460
Norman County001,58014
Olmsted County0046,243194
Otter Tail County0014,178172
Pennington County003,78341
Pine County007,50968
Pipestone County002,05134
Polk County009,247110
Pope County003,35419
Ramsey County00137,1471,373
Red Lake County0096213
Redwood County004,11254
Renville County003,91858
Rice County0018,935184
Rock County002,40335
Roseau County004,62145
Scott County0043,055266
Sherburne County0028,504183
Sibley County003,73025
St. Louis County0051,870546
Stearns County0053,747373
Steele County0010,93263
Stevens County002,83114
Swift County002,38233
Todd County007,13761
Traverse County0089310
Wabasha County006,00919
Wadena County004,42958
Waseca County005,76839
Washington County0072,826494
Watonwan County003,06224
Wilkin County001,71422
Winona County0013,88874
Wright County0038,356306
Yellow Medicine County002,68430

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

