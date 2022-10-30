USAFactsUSAFacts
Michigan coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Michigan faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Michigan, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Michigan
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases2,886,1761,738
Deaths39,25022

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Michigan, there were 12,167 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 158 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Michigan. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Michigan

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Alcona County101,87475
Alger County102,03516
Allegan County9030,979384
Alpena County306,216150
Antrim County305,08173
Arenac County203,69680
Baraga County102,41958
Barry County7016,235183
Bay County15030,638638
Benzie County203,97975
Berrien County12139,828638
Branch County4012,806200
Calhoun County21040,387630
Cass County3012,522157
Charlevoix County305,68465
Cheboygan County605,513122
Chippewa County409,914111
Clare County207,820171
Clinton County20026,396222
Crawford County103,06836
Delta County8011,712167
Dickinson County608,732119
Eaton County25032,967440
Emmet County507,341101
Genesee County660119,1981,887
Gladwin County606,461126
Gogebic County503,97574
Grand Traverse County12020,592259
Gratiot County3012,326202
Hillsdale County6012,069215
Houghton County609,141104
Huron County309,343154
Ingham County64179,695848
Ionia County7018,955192
Iosco County305,484161
Iron County203,34398
Isabella County9017,393224
Jackson County37047,213610
Kalamazoo County34172,106742
Kalkaska County304,28867
Kent County881193,2811,693
Keweenaw County0063515
Lake County102,28641
Lapeer County10023,071453
Leelanau County304,22963
Lenawee County18029,075345
Livingston County33054,684500
Luce County101,62217
Mackinac County102,86736
Macomb County2142281,0084,281
Manistee County304,417102
Marquette County7018,108157
Mason County407,946104
Mecosta County309,841119
Menominee County506,59278
Midland County12022,451243
Missaukee County203,43867
Monroe County28045,595510
Montcalm County7017,160226
Montmorency County101,89849
Muskegon County22046,226679
Newaygo County6013,104165
Oakland County2623360,1594,192
Oceana County307,339100
Ogemaw County304,839113
Ontonagon County101,24143
Osceola County205,75992
Oscoda County001,61559
Otsego County406,504115
Ottawa County31084,728850
Presque Isle County102,30864
Roscommon County105,329123
Saginaw County37158,2211,015
Sanilac County609,954215
Schoolcraft County102,08918
Shiawassee County12020,997241
St. Clair County35147,617882
St. Joseph County7015,469223
Tuscola County12015,021298
Van Buren County12019,910303
Washtenaw County601102,356593
Wayne County3354497,4748,539
Wexford County708,298120

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

Recommended Articles






