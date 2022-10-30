USAFactsUSAFacts
Massachusetts coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Massachusetts faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Massachusetts
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,905,8782,184
Deaths21,0350

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Massachusetts, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

25
54

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Massachusetts. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Massachusetts

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Barnstable County89045,113608
Berkshire County68032,550395
Bristol County1640172,3032,214
Dukes County707,9450
Essex County2680241,7852,828
Franklin County32013,689151
Hampden County2120160,1141,859
Hampshire County59037,087368
Middlesex County4690410,7374,154
Nantucket County003,6060
Norfolk County2090163,3151,976
Plymouth County1510135,0961,736
Suffolk County2070254,1872,050
Worcester County2500226,9022,672

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Download Data

