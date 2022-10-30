USAFactsUSAFacts
Maine coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Maine faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Maine, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Maine
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases296,255262
Deaths2,6381

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Maine, there were 489 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 3 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

15
39

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Maine. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Maine

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Androscoggin County19026,475307
Aroostook County13017,110189
Cumberland County52161,907435
Franklin County706,91269
Hancock County909,504104
Kennebec County21028,221271
Knox County607,58547
Lincoln County606,52440
Oxford County23013,737162
Penobscot County24034,600363
Piscataquis County403,66840
Sagadahoc County1006,52642
Somerset County14011,843119
Waldo County707,58868
Washington County605,34461
York County42048,706321

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

