Kentucky coronavirus cases and deaths

|Total Reported
|7-Day Average (Oct 25)
|Cases
|1,606,862
|720
|Deaths
|17,261
|10
New Cases Per Day
New Deaths Per Day
In Kentucky, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022
7-day average cases per 100k
From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Kentucky. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.
County Stats for Kentucky
|County
|7-day avg. cases
|7-day avg. deaths
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adair County
|3
|0
|7,244
|112
|Allen County
|3
|0
|7,921
|119
|Anderson County
|3
|0
|7,967
|77
|Ballard County
|0
|0
|1,665
|37
|Barren County
|9
|0
|15,668
|232
|Bath County
|2
|0
|4,177
|52
|Bell County
|5
|0
|10,512
|166
|Boone County
|22
|0
|44,044
|332
|Bourbon County
|2
|0
|7,352
|70
|Boyd County
|13
|0
|21,029
|198
|Boyle County
|4
|0
|10,631
|151
|Bracken County
|0
|0
|2,617
|29
|Breathitt County
|1
|0
|5,013
|65
|Breckinridge County
|3
|0
|6,266
|89
|Bullitt County
|15
|0
|26,858
|244
|Butler County
|1
|0
|4,436
|55
|Caldwell County
|2
|0
|4,767
|65
|Calloway County
|4
|0
|10,801
|101
|Campbell County
|15
|0
|28,031
|202
|Carlisle County
|0
|0
|1,265
|22
|Carroll County
|1
|0
|4,111
|51
|Carter County
|6
|0
|11,162
|114
|Casey County
|2
|0
|5,024
|79
|Christian County
|5
|0
|19,063
|230
|Clark County
|4
|0
|13,333
|80
|Clay County
|3
|0
|9,286
|103
|Clinton County
|1
|0
|4,434
|57
|Crittenden County
|1
|0
|2,661
|54
|Cumberland County
|1
|0
|2,598
|33
|Daviess County
|10
|0
|36,568
|416
|Edmonson County
|3
|0
|3,029
|52
|Elliott County
|1
|0
|3,248
|22
|Estill County
|2
|0
|4,902
|55
|Fayette County
|42
|1
|114,834
|675
|Fleming County
|2
|0
|4,697
|69
|Floyd County
|12
|0
|15,663
|238
|Franklin County
|5
|0
|17,278
|176
|Fulton County
|0
|0
|1,400
|35
|Gallatin County
|1
|0
|2,576
|56
|Garrard County
|1
|0
|5,648
|87
|Grant County
|4
|0
|9,186
|69
|Graves County
|4
|0
|12,894
|196
|Grayson County
|5
|0
|9,436
|145
|Green County
|4
|0
|4,463
|49
|Greenup County
|9
|0
|15,370
|156
|Hancock County
|1
|0
|2,970
|27
|Hardin County
|21
|0
|41,013
|476
|Harlan County
|4
|0
|11,951
|224
|Harrison County
|5
|0
|8,062
|87
|Hart County
|3
|0
|6,362
|109
|Henderson County
|5
|0
|16,577
|179
|Henry County
|2
|0
|5,952
|54
|Hickman County
|0
|0
|1,026
|30
|Hopkins County
|7
|0
|18,412
|272
|Jackson County
|2
|0
|4,983
|84
|Jefferson County
|133
|1
|270,187
|2,563
|Jessamine County
|5
|0
|18,003
|155
|Johnson County
|6
|0
|8,260
|132
|Kenton County
|24
|0
|50,596
|455
|Knott County
|8
|0
|5,637
|73
|Knox County
|3
|0
|14,257
|161
|Larue County
|2
|0
|4,516
|77
|Laurel County
|11
|0
|25,214
|271
|Lawrence County
|2
|0
|5,312
|77
|Lee County
|1
|0
|3,332
|57
|Leslie County
|5
|0
|4,810
|56
|Letcher County
|14
|0
|9,275
|133
|Lewis County
|1
|0
|5,390
|90
|Lincoln County
|4
|0
|8,292
|144
|Livingston County
|2
|0
|2,943
|64
|Logan County
|4
|0
|9,730
|132
|Lyon County
|0
|0
|3,474
|39
|Madison County
|14
|0
|33,410
|300
|Magoffin County
|1
|0
|4,848
|57
|Marion County
|5
|0
|7,639
|89
|Marshall County
|5
|0
|9,543
|124
|Martin County
|1
|0
|4,007
|50
|Mason County
|1
|0
|5,954
|115
|McCracken County
|6
|0
|22,776
|298
|McCreary County
|4
|0
|7,276
|87
|McLean County
|2
|0
|3,116
|58
|Meade County
|5
|0
|7,051
|67
|Menifee County
|1
|0
|2,218
|35
|Mercer County
|3
|0
|8,786
|115
|Metcalfe County
|1
|0
|3,387
|74
|Monroe County
|1
|0
|4,249
|86
|Montgomery County
|4
|0
|10,647
|118
|Morgan County
|2
|0
|6,337
|35
|Muhlenberg County
|5
|0
|12,352
|130
|Nelson County
|12
|0
|17,810
|165
|Nicholas County
|1
|0
|2,551
|34
|Ohio County
|3
|0
|8,588
|113
|Oldham County
|9
|0
|21,784
|156
|Owen County
|1
|0
|2,925
|40
|Owsley County
|2
|0
|1,989
|32
|Pendleton County
|2
|0
|4,062
|42
|Perry County
|11
|0
|14,916
|201
|Pike County
|15
|0
|23,245
|351
|Powell County
|3
|0
|5,966
|49
|Pulaski County
|6
|0
|21,090
|314
|Robertson County
|0
|0
|809
|22
|Rockcastle County
|2
|0
|6,219
|65
|Rowan County
|6
|0
|9,021
|76
|Russell County
|9
|0
|7,768
|95
|Scott County
|11
|0
|21,617
|120
|Shelby County
|6
|0
|15,968
|176
|Simpson County
|3
|0
|6,780
|101
|Spencer County
|4
|0
|6,490
|65
|Taylor County
|4
|0
|11,099
|135
|Todd County
|0
|0
|3,385
|46
|Trigg County
|3
|0
|4,817
|47
|Trimble County
|2
|0
|2,554
|46
|Union County
|1
|0
|5,156
|60
|Warren County
|20
|0
|50,865
|403
|Washington County
|3
|0
|4,728
|66
|Wayne County
|1
|0
|7,725
|105
|Webster County
|2
|0
|4,627
|51
|Whitley County
|2
|0
|16,348
|223
|Wolfe County
|1
|0
|3,370
|30
|Woodford County
|3
|0
|8,826
|58
For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.