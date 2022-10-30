USAFactsUSAFacts
Kentucky coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Kentucky faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Kentucky, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
Kentucky
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases1,606,862720
Deaths17,26110

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Kentucky, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Kentucky. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Kentucky

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adair County307,244112
Allen County307,921119
Anderson County307,96777
Ballard County001,66537
Barren County9015,668232
Bath County204,17752
Bell County5010,512166
Boone County22044,044332
Bourbon County207,35270
Boyd County13021,029198
Boyle County4010,631151
Bracken County002,61729
Breathitt County105,01365
Breckinridge County306,26689
Bullitt County15026,858244
Butler County104,43655
Caldwell County204,76765
Calloway County4010,801101
Campbell County15028,031202
Carlisle County001,26522
Carroll County104,11151
Carter County6011,162114
Casey County205,02479
Christian County5019,063230
Clark County4013,33380
Clay County309,286103
Clinton County104,43457
Crittenden County102,66154
Cumberland County102,59833
Daviess County10036,568416
Edmonson County303,02952
Elliott County103,24822
Estill County204,90255
Fayette County421114,834675
Fleming County204,69769
Floyd County12015,663238
Franklin County5017,278176
Fulton County001,40035
Gallatin County102,57656
Garrard County105,64887
Grant County409,18669
Graves County4012,894196
Grayson County509,436145
Green County404,46349
Greenup County9015,370156
Hancock County102,97027
Hardin County21041,013476
Harlan County4011,951224
Harrison County508,06287
Hart County306,362109
Henderson County5016,577179
Henry County205,95254
Hickman County001,02630
Hopkins County7018,412272
Jackson County204,98384
Jefferson County1331270,1872,563
Jessamine County5018,003155
Johnson County608,260132
Kenton County24050,596455
Knott County805,63773
Knox County3014,257161
Larue County204,51677
Laurel County11025,214271
Lawrence County205,31277
Lee County103,33257
Leslie County504,81056
Letcher County1409,275133
Lewis County105,39090
Lincoln County408,292144
Livingston County202,94364
Logan County409,730132
Lyon County003,47439
Madison County14033,410300
Magoffin County104,84857
Marion County507,63989
Marshall County509,543124
Martin County104,00750
Mason County105,954115
McCracken County6022,776298
McCreary County407,27687
McLean County203,11658
Meade County507,05167
Menifee County102,21835
Mercer County308,786115
Metcalfe County103,38774
Monroe County104,24986
Montgomery County4010,647118
Morgan County206,33735
Muhlenberg County5012,352130
Nelson County12017,810165
Nicholas County102,55134
Ohio County308,588113
Oldham County9021,784156
Owen County102,92540
Owsley County201,98932
Pendleton County204,06242
Perry County11014,916201
Pike County15023,245351
Powell County305,96649
Pulaski County6021,090314
Robertson County0080922
Rockcastle County206,21965
Rowan County609,02176
Russell County907,76895
Scott County11021,617120
Shelby County6015,968176
Simpson County306,780101
Spencer County406,49065
Taylor County4011,099135
Todd County003,38546
Trigg County304,81747
Trimble County202,55446
Union County105,15660
Warren County20050,865403
Washington County304,72866
Wayne County107,725105
Webster County204,62751
Whitley County2016,348223
Wolfe County103,37030
Woodford County308,82658

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

