USAFactsUSAFacts
IssuesDataReports
Midterm MapClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Kansas coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Kansas faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Kansas, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Kansas
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases884,969272
Deaths9,6011

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Kansas, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

2
37

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Kansas. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Kansas

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Allen County204,69353
Anderson County102,45129
Atchison County104,80234
Barber County001,1448
Barton County407,27996
Bourbon County105,19352
Brown County003,03646
Butler County5021,315184
Chase County007567
Chautauqua County0095217
Cherokee County206,97184
Cheyenne County0069714
Clark County005488
Clay County102,25735
Cloud County102,46836
Coffey County002,68142
Comanche County0048416
Cowley County2011,868152
Crawford County7014,126128
Decatur County0068420
Dickinson County105,55278
Doniphan County102,73234
Douglas County14031,936136
Edwards County0063513
Elk County1063910
Ellis County307,99281
Ellsworth County202,33332
Finney County2012,497112
Ford County2011,717113
Franklin County307,74881
Geary County3010,79775
Gove County0089123
Graham County0065015
Grant County102,65036
Gray County001,31823
Greeley County003813
Greenwood County102,05923
Hamilton County005343
Harper County001,80027
Harvey County2011,153123
Haskell County001,05211
Hodgeman County0047110
Jackson County104,34229
Jefferson County205,41261
Jewell County0089313
Johnson County520169,1191,199
Kearny County001,34920
Kingman County002,20328
Kiowa County107217
Labette County407,53974
Lane County0034412
Leavenworth County6022,865183
Lincoln County0067910
Linn County103,28928
Logan County0094413
Lyon County3011,338120
Marion County403,75143
Marshall County002,80742
McPherson County408,955126
Meade County001,31720
Miami County309,08193
Mitchell County001,62422
Montgomery County2010,530154
Morris County001,69028
Morton County0067111
Nemaha County103,65060
Neosho County205,77066
Ness County0083318
Norton County102,36137
Osage County104,47349
Osborne County1091817
Ottawa County001,37517
Pawnee County102,43324
Phillips County001,55030
Pottawatomie County306,64555
Pratt County002,10930
Rawlins County007169
Reno County12021,335228
Republic County101,47616
Rice County102,92723
Riley County4015,50181
Rooks County101,54420
Rush County1089118
Russell County002,04937
Saline County5016,150239
Scott County001,44634
Sedgwick County440163,2181,360
Seward County207,76859
Shawnee County23056,583612
Sheridan County0086518
Sherman County001,67120
Smith County007187
Stafford County001,32026
Stanton County004688
Stevens County101,74620
Sumner County206,31470
Thomas County202,80028
Trego County0085410
Wabaunsee County001,82022
Wallace County004725
Washington County101,54222
Wichita County005638
Wilson County203,22443
Woodson County0093715
Wyandotte County8052,529477

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content