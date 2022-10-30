USAFactsUSAFacts
IssuesDataReports
Midterm MapClimate
USAFactsUSAFacts

Illinois coronavirus cases and deaths

How is Illinois faring against COVID-19, both overall and at a state level? Get the answers here, with data on hotspots and infection rates. This map tracks the history of coronavirus cases in Illinois, both recent and all-time.

Data Updated Oct 25
/
Illinois
/
County
Total Reported7-Day Average (Oct 25)
Cases3,706,2630
Deaths39,3810

New Cases Per Day

New Deaths Per Day

In Illinois, there were 0 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 0 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Oct 25, 2022

5
42

7-day average cases per 100k



From cities to rural towns, stay informed on where COVID-19 is spreading to understand how it could affect families, commerce, and travel. Follow new cases found each day and the number of cases and deaths in Illinois. The county-level tracker makes it easy to follow COVID-19 cases on a granular level, as does the ability to break down infections per 100,000 people. This county visualization is unique to USAFacts and will be updated with the most recent data as frequently as possible. The underlying data is available for download below the US county map and has helped government agencies like Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its nationwide efforts.

County Stats for Illinois

County7-day avg. cases7-day avg. deathsCasesDeaths
Adams County8026,046222
Alexander County001,50516
Bond County104,97931
Boone County11016,551121
Brown County102,69017
Bureau County809,682129
Calhoun County101,7865
Carroll County204,84552
Cass County305,31337
Champaign County39080,940305
Christian County9012,108115
Clark County105,60153
Clay County205,59073
Clinton County3013,518116
Coles County4017,916182
Cook County4062715,2867,283
Crawford County307,43348
Cumberland County103,82039
De Witt County204,94941
DeKalb County0025,481207
Douglas County107,52659
DuPage County00233,6361,805
Edgar County306,13860
Edwards County102,03428
Effingham County7012,221143
Fayette County408,215101
Ford County605,19269
Franklin County5014,467176
Fulton County4012,020135
Gallatin County001,73420
Greene County104,07947
Grundy County9015,132145
Hamilton County202,49932
Hancock County305,06451
Hardin County001,34220
Henderson County201,43919
Henry County5014,924125
Iroquois County508,345127
Jackson County8019,076129
Jasper County103,06032
Jefferson County7012,799180
Jersey County207,40476
Jo Daviess County404,82244
Johnson County305,28442
Kane County650155,4701,174
Kankakee County23034,156379
Kendall County20039,046167
Knox County7015,025230
LaSalle County0030,531449
Lake County1130194,7531,480
Lawrence County406,40145
Lee County4010,66285
Livingston County6012,399139
Logan County4011,55095
Macon County21037,014361
Macoupin County10015,041145
Madison County35082,886825
Marion County2013,779219
Marshall County203,28033
Mason County104,51365
Massac County104,40671
McDonough County408,559104
McHenry County43092,057504
McLean County28060,692317
Menard County304,21725
Mercer County304,70851
Monroe County4010,808133
Montgomery County4011,354109
Morgan County5011,481134
Moultrie County204,67250
Ogle County15016,413133
Peoria County43056,007546
Perry County308,62799
Piatt County205,16523
Pike County605,75870
Pope County101,1489
Pulaski County001,96024
Putnam County101,33911
Randolph County3012,073132
Richland County205,91377
Rock Island County18039,908502
Saline County609,705105
Sangamon County65070,435422
Schuyler County102,34617
Scott County101,44914
Shelby County807,17980
St. Clair County0066,565800
Stark County101,75439
Stephenson County14013,951174
Tazewell County27043,206491
Union County406,42067
Vermilion County26032,943307
Wabash County104,45530
Warren County204,73687
Washington County203,90636
Wayne County206,28689
White County205,12253
Whiteside County8018,440239
Will County1170202,2081,630
Williamson County17026,995266
Winnebago County60093,716868
Woodford County6011,926117

For more on how USAFacts collects coronavirus data, read this detailed methodology and sources page.

Explore extreme weather data

Download Data

Recommended Articles






NEWSLETTER
Data delivered to your inbox
Keep up with the latest data and most popular content